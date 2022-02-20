My Pet World: Woman wants two female dogs, but rescue group says no

If this doesn’t work, try a harness since the leash attaches to his back and not his neck. Follow the same directions as above so he can get used to it being attached to him.

Let me know if these things work or if we need to come up with a new strategy.

Dear Cathy: I have a comment about the pheromone collars you often mention for cats. I have four cats. One of the older cats would occasionally mark a spot on the rug near our couch; I don’t know why. After cleaning it up too many times, I decided to try a pheromone collar. The good news is it works. It’s been three months and no more marking. The bad news is the collars will not stay on. At least twice a day, I have to readjust the collar before it falls off or hunt it down in the house because it’s already fallen off. I gave these collars a 2-star review on Amazon because of this and will look for different brands to try. But they work. — Bill, Gloucester, Virginia

Dear Bill: If your cat has stopped marking, but you want to keep using the pheromones, you could switch to a plug-in pheromone for the house or a spray-on pheromone that you could use on your cat or on objects around the house. The cost is about the same each month, and you should only need to use one of these methods to continue this success.

Cathy M. Rosenthal is a longtime animal advocate, author, columnist and pet expert who has more than 25 years in the animal welfare field. Send your pet questions, stories and tips to cathy@petpundit.com. Please include your name, city, and state. You can follow her @cathymrosenthal.