Pet World: Conditioning a dog around skateboards, fixing a cat during a pandemic and more

Dear Cathy,
My eight-year-old, 80-pound boxer/pit mix reacts horribly to skateboards. I have tried everything. A recent column of yours addressed methods of stopping dog fighting. One example was spraying citronella to deescalate. Might that work to calm a dog from overreacting to a skateboard? — Elaine, Long Beach, New York
Dear Elaine,
Citronella spray won’t work in this situation and will only make him more fearful when he hears or sees skateboards, depending on what triggers his response. I don’t know under what circumstance he is encountering skateboarders, but I assume there is no way to keep him away from skateboards altogether, which would my first recommendation.
If that’s not possible, then he needs to be conditioned to the sound and sight of skateboards and skateboarders. Run a YouTube video of people skateboarding for him. Start on mute and increase the volume to gauge his response. If he reacts to the sound, turn the volume down and inch it back up watching his comfort level. If he reacts to seeing them, even on mute, then move him away from the video to a place where he can still see it but calms down. Always give him treats for maintaining a relaxed state.
The next step is to sit outside so he can observe skateboarders from a distance. Again, give him treats for maintaining a relaxed state. Reduce the distance between him and the skateboarders over time. If he reacts, pull back until he returns to a relaxed state.
If the problem is people skateboarding on the sidewalk where you walk him, then this can be harder to condition because the trigger is linked to the surprise of someone bearing down on him, and not the skateboard. If this is his reason for overreacting, it is sometimes easier to limit his exposure to the trigger, which means walking him at times when he is less likely to encounter a skateboard.
Be patient. Conditioning can take many weeks to do.
Dear Cathy,
I had an appointment with the humane society to get my six-month-old kitty fixed. They have suspended the clinic indefinitely. I am very low income and cannot afford to get her spayed at a vet’s office. I called and many of their prices were $150 to $500 for the surgery. I registered with SNIP-IT Broward, but they are unavailable also. Do you know anywhere else I can get her fixed very soon, for no or little money? — Roberta, Broward County, Florida
Dear Roberta,
With this pandemic, many spay/neuter clinics and humane societies are closed, making it extremely hard for low-income pet owners to get their pets fixed and vaccinated in a timely manner. It’s unfortunate, but unless veterinary clinics (which are considered essential and are open) offer to help low-income pet owners like you during this time, you will have to wait until one of the low-cost clinics reopens in your community.
The good news is spay/neuter clinics are starting to open back up because they have found ways to follow social distancing guidelines for clients. Find the spay/neuter clinics that offer low-cost surgeries in your area and check out their websites, call them or follow them on Facebook so you can be the first in line when they re-open.
(If there is a low-cost spay/neuter clinic in Broward County, Florida, that is currently open and can help Roberta, please let me know.)
Dear Cathy,
I read your column from April 20, 2020, featuring a letter from Roger in Rio Rico, Arizona, who wrote that his older cat was throwing up. This type of behavior can also be a sign for of pancreatitis. My older male cat was throwing up a lot in March 2018, and test results revealed he had pancreatitis. My cat received medication, and is much better now, but whenever he throws up multiple times, I take him to the vet. He’s had the medication twice now, and still throws up occasionally, so the vet also gave me an anti-nausea medication. — Terry, Waupaca, Wisconsin
Dear Terry,
Certainly, Roger’s cat could have a number of illnesses, including pancreatitis. So, whenever an animal throws up or does something different from their everyday behavior or routine (which can be the sign of illness), I recommend a trip to the veterinarian for a health check.
I am happy to hear your cat did so well on the medication. My dog had pancreatitis and it took several weeks to treat and heal her. Pancreatitis doesn’t go away overnight. Thankfully, there are treatments available.
Cathy M. Rosenthal is a longtime animal advocate, author, columnist and pet expert who has more than 25 years in the animal welfare field. Send your pet questions, stories and tips to cathy@petpundit.com. Please include your name, city, and state. You can follow her @cathymrosenthal.
