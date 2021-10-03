Adopted: Chico, Black Jack, and Benson from Pima Animal Care Center; Chase from Paws Patrol Cats
Adoptable animals at Pima Animal Care Center
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. To see a list of available pets and services, head to pima.gov/animalcare
Sign up to foster: Stop by the shelter in person. For details before you arrive visit, pima.gov/foster
Mare
ID No.: A398739
Age: 11 years
Story: Mare is an easy-going, mellow fellow. He enjoys having his ears and sides of his face rubbed and he’s a wonderful walking companion. Mare was housebroken in his former home and loves to go for car rides. When meeting other dogs in PACC playgroup, Mare mostly kept for himself. Mare is an older gentleman looking for a quiet retirement home, he would love a soft place to rest his bones and take naps.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
Balto
ID No.: A734432
Age: 6 years
Story: Balto is a delightful walking companion, checking in regularly with good eye contact. Balto has great enthusiasm and energy. He has great behavior and in turn he gets rewarded with tasty treats. Balto is a sweet, playful guy who loves splashing around in a kiddie pool. When meeting other dogs in PACC playgroup, Balto was super playful, zoomy and social.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
Hercules
ID No.: A015841
Age: 12 years
Story: Hercules is a handsome floof who welcomes all the love. He has a sweet purr which you’ll hear when you give him head scritches and belly rubs. He gives high fives for treats, so basically he’ll work for food. He wears a harness and enjoys taking a stroll, likes to be brushed, and he’s a professional napper.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
Pets for adoption at other rescue groups
Emmett
Age: 1 year
Story: Emmett is crate trained and waits at the door to go out. He walks well and waits patiently for the leash. He is friendly and likes car rides. His former owner suggests that he would do best in a calm environment with no children.
Fee: $85, includes neuter, shots and microchip
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. daily, 520-625-5170 or talgv.org
Jade
Age: 2 years
Story: Jade is a beautiful calico found in Patagonia and was very shy and scared of her new indoor surroundings. In her foster home, she is blossoming. She loves being petted and is feeling comfortable sitting on her foster mom’s lap. It will take her a while to completely adjust, but with a patient person and calm environment, she will be a great cat. Importantly, Jade needs a person who is not gone all day and another cat to bond with. Her household cannot have any dogs. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: Jade is $20. COVID-19 adoption specials: kittens 12 months or younger are $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, 520-207-4024, greenvalleypawspatrol.org
Gabriel
Age: 3 years
Story: Gabriel is a little shy, but he will come when his foster mom calls. There is one problem Gabriel is working on: he gets overexcited and likes to love bite, sometimes a little too much. We think he will do his best with a man as his owner, and a female cat or two as companions. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $20. COVID-19 adoption specials: kittens 12 months or younger are $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley
Lupine
Age: 1 year
Story: This charming girl has the best parts of a tabby: being a curious, snuggly, cuddle-bug, and the best parts of a tortie: the sassiness, the independence, the strong spirit. Unfortunately, she was recently returned to us when her human passed away, so Lupine is looking for a second chance for a loving family. She gets along great with other kitties, and loves treats and ear scratchies. Fill out an application at hermitagecatshelter.org/adopt/.
Fee: $80
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.
Meet: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. By appointment only.
Rodrigo
ID No.: 906917
Age: 7 years
Story: Rodrigo is the definition of a gentle giant. Anyone who has met Rodrigo has been mesmerized by his calm and collected nature. He enjoys soaking up the sun on walks and hanging out with his favorite people, preferably with his big handsome head in your hands.
Fee: $50
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona main campus, 635 W. Roger Road, 520-327-6088, Ext. 173
Flipper
ID No.: 906495
Age: 5 years
Story: Flipper is an affectionate boy. He adores head scratches and is not shy about asking for them, loves to cuddle and be a lap cat.
Fee: $80
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona main campus
Gabriel
Age: 7 years
Story: Gabriel is a super sweet guy. He is very affectionate and loves to be near his people. Gabriel has lived in three homes, but through no fault of his own he has had to return to the shelter when death, divorce and allergies left him homeless time and again. In the shelter he would prefer to be in a quiet place away from the other cats, often choosing to lay on our directors desk and nap the day away. He will be a great companion and will do best as an only pet.
Fee: $99, includes alter, microchip and age appropriate shots
Contact: Pawsitively Cats, savecats@pawsitivelycats.org