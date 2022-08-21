Adopted: Brogan and Mac from Pima Animal Care Center; Kitten, Capelli and Manicotti from Rescue Me Tucson/Marana.

Adoptable animals at Pima Animal Care Center

Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 520-724-5900

Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. To see a list of available pets and services, head to pima.gov/animalcare

Sign up to foster: Stop by the shelter in person. For details before you arrive, visit pima.gov/foster

Taranga

ID No.: A749051

Age: 7 years

Story: Taranga is a volunteer favorite at PACC. Volunteers say she is easy to leash up, takes treats with a soft mouth, and she ignores other dogs and people during walks. When meeting other dogs in PACC playgroup, Taranga was playful, social, and very tolerant of the other dogs. This sweet, happy, and playful gal would like to meet any resident pets before heading home to ensure it's a good fit.

Fee: $0 adoption fee

Mocha

ID No.: A769019

Age: 4 years

Story: This happy girl loves her toys, especially tennis balls, and would love a family to play fetch with her. She also loves a giant rope toy she found in the play yard — she'll grab it, drop it at your feet and back up, waiting for you to throw it again. Mocha shares her kennel with another furry friend and was easy going when meeting other dogs in playgroup.

Fee: $0 adoption fee

Niko

ID No.: A609635

Age: 5 years

Story: Niko is a handsome, happy guy. He is a good walker, listens well, is attuned to his handler, makes good eye contact, and is a joy to be with. He's very smart and knows sit, down, shake and catch. During a brief foster stay, Niko was housebroken and reportedly crate-trained. He is described as calm, sweet, endearing and friendly, and he's an affectionate cuddler who loves his toys.

Fee: $0 adoption fee

Pets for adoption at other rescue groups

Peanut

Age: 1 to 2 years

Story: Peanut is a tiny, sweet and very active young girl ready to fill your home with joy. Peanut is friendly to humans, but isn't too crazy about other cats. With proper introduction, she may do fine with cat-friendly dogs. Peanut will do best in a home with younger people who can keep her entertained.

Fee: $99, includes spay, microchip and appropriate shots

Leia and Padme

Age: 4 months

Story: Adorable hound mix sisters ready for their new home, separately or together.

Fee: $260 each, discount for adopting both. Spayed, microchipped and age appropriate vaccines. Approved adoption application required.

Contact: Rescue Me Tucson/Marana, 6401 Marana Center Blvd., #902, noon-5 p.m. Sunday-Friday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, 520-261-1616

Hudson

Age: 9 months

Story: Hudson is a cattle dog mix. He is a handsome, fun and spunky boy who would be a great walking or hiking buddy.

Fee: $180, neutered, microchipped and age appropriate vaccines. Approved adoption application required.

Mateo and Maya

Age: 3 months

Story: Mateo and Maya are Russian Blue, domestic longhairs. Mateo is a little shy but sweet as can be. He loves being cuddled and will purr once he gets to know you. Maya is brave and smart as a whip, loving and always purring. She is active, happy and curious. Other cats or dogs don’t scare Maya. Mateo and Maya would love a companion at their new home and can be adopted together. Adoption qualifications required.

Fee: $100 for Mateo and Maya, if adopted together. Adoption prices: kittens 12 months or younger are $65 each and all other cats are $30. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.

Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, 520-207-4024, greenvalleypawspatrol.org

Meet: By appointment

Socket

Age: 5 years

Story: Socket is a DSH brown tabby who came to us when her human passed away, and it has been a little difficult for her to settle into shelter life. She isn’t fond of her feline roommates, and really wants to find a forever home where she doesn’t have to share her affection. She likes people, and would love to hang out with you. She is missing an eye but doesn’t seem to notice the loss.

Fee: $80

Contact: Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.

Meet: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday

Stevie

Age: 2 years

Story: Stevie is gentle, tolerant and good in the house. He knows the commands sit and shake and has lived with a MinPin. Stevie is leash trained but would have no problem jumping a 4-foot wall to go walkabout on his own. He's very affectionate and doesn't think he's too big to sit on your lap. Call to arrange a meeting.

Fee: $84; includes neuter, shots and microchip

Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 520-625-3170 or talgv.org

Bunny

ID No.: 907160

Age: 2 years, 5 months

Story: This little lady may be small, but her personality is larger than life. She would do well in a home that can offer her plenty of exercise.

Fee: $0 – adoption fee has been sponsored by Tagline Media