Adopted: Buff, Xochitl, and Meeko from Pima Animal Care Center, Buddy, Boun and Peter from Rescue Me Tucson.
Adoptable animals at Pima Animal Care Center
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. To see a list of available pets and services, head to pima.gov/animalcare
Sign up to foster: Stop by the shelter in person. For details before you arrive visit, pima.gov/foster
Jostle
ID No.: A740576
Age: 4 years
Story: Jostle not only has impeccable manners, but he's also super handsome and friendly. When meeting other dogs in PACC playgroup, Jostle was social and playful with the other dogs and very sweet to the handlers. He's a bouncy, goofy boy who likes people and dogs alike! Volunteers describe Jostle as a sweet, tolerant, and affectionate boy. Jostle is easy to leash, loves going for walks, takes treats with a nice soft mouth.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
Bella
ID No.: A741085
Age: 4 years
Story: Bella's favorites include being with her people as much as possible and playing with her toys. She knows sit, shake, and look" and when you reward her with treats, she'll take them with a soft mouth. When meeting other dogs in PACC playgroup, Bella was a little nervous and mostly kept to herself and explored the yard. Bella was friendly with the handlers, but she's a bit shy, so she needs some time to warm up to new people.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
Tiger
ID No.: A756742
Age: 10 years
Story: Tiger is a sweet soul who found himself at PACC when his owner passed away. He spent some time at the shelter, but Tiger needed help with his broken heart, so he found a loving foster home. He's coming out of his shell now and is looking for a forever family. Tiger enjoys napping, will sun himself in front of a window, and has enjoyed the company of other cats. Please email PACC.AdoptAFoster@pima.gov to meet Tiger.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
Pets for adoption at other rescue groups
Pepper
Age: 2 years
Story: Pepper, a beautiful torti, and a friend were adopted together when she was 3 months old. Then recently her dad died, and Pepper came back to Paws Patrol. It is a tough change for her. Pepper loves attention but has trouble understanding why she lost her home. She does fine with other cats and really needs to get back to a family who will love her. Pepper may take time to come around, but once she does, we know she will be a wonderful, loving kitty your family always wanted. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $20. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, 520-207-4024, www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment
Goldie
Age: 1 year
Story: Goldie was born blind but he gets around so well you’d hardly know it. He likes to play with rattle toys and enjoys walking outdoors on a leash, but most of all he loves cuddling and just being close to his person.
Fee: $45, includes Vet Care Support for Life, neuter, shots, and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. daily, 520-625-3170, www.talgv.org
Trevor
ID No.: 908790
Age: 4 years
Story: Trevor came to HSSA as a stray, but it is clear that he belongs in a loving home. His smile is infectious and he makes friends with ease. Please bring doggy siblings or children in to meet Trevor before going home together!
Fee: $80
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus, 635 W. Roger Road 520-327-6088 Ext. 173
Chip
ID No.: 899207
Age: 11 months
Story: Chip is a sweet and affectionate cat. He is definitely a foodie and enjoys all kinds of treats. If you’re looking for a snuggle bug, Chip is the boy for you!
Fee: $80
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus
Dodge
Age: 7½ years
Story: This beautiful panther is looking for a home where he can be the only pet. Dodge was adopted as a kitten but didn't get along with the small dog that came to the house after he did; so he returned to the shelter. Dodge is a big boy who would do best in a calm house with one or two adults, no small children. He is sweet, affectionate and likes to follow people around rubbing on their legs and will curl up on a lap.
Fee: $99, includes neuter, microchip and appropriate shots
Contact: Pawsitively Cats, 520-289-2747, Pawsitivelycats.org
Blue Crush
ID No.: 747066
Age: 6 years
Story: Blue Crush is so handsome! He would love an active family to run or hike with since he is a border collie mix. His owner passed away so he would love to be in a family again.
Fee: $50, neutered, microchipped and up to date on all vaccines
Contact: Rescue Me Tucson/Marana, 6401 Marana Center Blvd #902, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, Noon-6 p.m. Sundays, 520-261-1616
Ola
Age: 18 months
Story: Ola is a social butterfly who loves everyone and her butt never stops wriggling. She’s a low rider and cute as can be!
Fee: $180. Spayed, microchipped and all vaccines.
Contact: Rescue Me Tucson/Marana