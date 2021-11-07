Pets for adoption at other rescue groups

Story: Pepper, a beautiful torti, and a friend were adopted together when she was 3 months old. Then recently her dad died, and Pepper came back to Paws Patrol. It is a tough change for her. Pepper loves attention but has trouble understanding why she lost her home. She does fine with other cats and really needs to get back to a family who will love her. Pepper may take time to come around, but once she does, we know she will be a wonderful, loving kitty your family always wanted. Adoption qualifications required.