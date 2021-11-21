Pets for adoption

Adopted: Goldie from The Animal League of Green Valley, Shania, Diamond, Peaches, Puma, Tinee and Elliott from Paws Patrol, , Furriter, Zenobia and Ola from Rescue Me Tucson/Marana, Steven and Bluebell from Pima Animal Care Center.
Adoptable animals at Pima Animal Care Center
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 520-724-5900
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. To see a list of available pets and services, head to pima.gov/animalcare
Sign up to foster: Stop by the shelter in person. For details before you arrive visit, pima.gov/foster
Noelle
ID No.: A478218
Age: 8 years
Story: Noelle is a senior sweetheart who acts younger than her age. She's a super friendly gal who loves attention from the staff and volunteers. She's been sharing her kennel with other PACC pooches, and was appropriate and tolerant when meeting other dogs in playgroup. She generally kept to herself and wasn't interested in rough housing.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
Toto and Ranger
ID No.: A759042 and A759040
Age: 6 years
Story: Toto and Ranger are the best of friends who seek each other's company and are always together. They're described as sweet, affectionate, fun, easy, loving, social, friendly, well behaved. Volunteers describe Toto and Ranger as two very sweet, mild-mannered guys who are a little shy when meeting new people but are very gentle and enjoyable to be with. Once they get to know you, they both appreciate and crave affection and attention.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
Simon
ID No.: A736523
Age: 3 years
Story: Simon is a social and fun floof. He thinks cuddling is great, he enjoys the company of other kitties, and he likes all the toys. You might have noticed he has one eye. Simon came to PACC in pretty rough shape and needed some TLC from the vets and from a loving foster home. He's all fixed up and ready to be your lap cat! Please email PACC.AdoptAFoster@pima.gov to schedule a time to meet this handsome gentleman.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
Pets for adoption at other rescue groups
Pardus
Age: 1½ years
Story: This pretty "house panther" came to us from Roswell County, New Mexico! He (and many others) came to The Hermitage for a second chance for a forever home. He came to us with his siblings when he was about a month old. He gets along with other kitties and loves snuggles. Fill out an adoption application at https://bit.ly/2Ws7HCG.
Fee: $56, ask about our adoption specials
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.
Meet: By appointment only, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday
Kelvin
Age: 7 months
Story: The “Kelvinator” is playful and sweet, loves cuddles and kids — pretty much like most kittens his age. Call to arrange a meeting with Kelvin.
Fee: $45, includes neuter, shots, and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, 520-625-3170, www.talgv.org, closed Thanksgiving Day
Shelby
ID No.: 909870
Age: 2 years
Story: Shelby originally came to HSSA as a stray, but she has been incredibly easy to get to know. She loves staying active and exploring outside.
Fee: $80
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus, 635 W. Roger Road 520-327-6088 Ext. 173
Madison
ID No.: 909704
Age: 1 year
Story: Madison is a very gorgeous girl with a sweet and charming personality. She is definitely a love bug and would be overjoyed to join an affectionate home.
Fee: $80
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus
Dano and Lacey
Age: 7 months
Story: Dano and Lacey are two of three kittens who were born in a Tucson Police Department parking lot. When they were about three weeks old, they were all trapped with their mom so the kitties would stay safe from cars. Dano and his sister, Lacey, ended up with a new stepmom and four fun step-siblings. Dano is a handsome gray tabby who is outgoing and loves all the kittens and adult cats, but he especially loves his beautiful sister Lacey. She is very shy, but Dano brings out her very best. These two kittens are a bonded pair and need to be adopted together. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $65 for bonded pair, Dano and Lacey. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, 520-207-4024, www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment, give us a call
Blue Crush
ID No.: 747066
Age: 6 years
Story: Blue Crush is so handsome! He would love an active family to run or hike with since he is a border collie mix. His owner passed away so he would love to be in a family again.
Fee: $50 Neutered, microchipped and all vaccines
Contact: Rescue Me Tucson/Marana, 6401 Marana Center Blvd #902, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, Noon-6 p.m. Sundays, 520-261-1616
Desi
Age: 10 years
Story: Desi and Lucy were brought to our shelter several months ago, when their terminally ill person could no longer care for them. Lucy found her forever home. Now, it is Desi's turn. Desi is a shy boy, but loves to be petted and brushed. He doesn't react to other cats, so he would probably get along with another cat. To adopt please complete our online application found at pawsitivelycats.org.
Contact: Pawsitively Cats, 520-289-2747, Pawsitivelycats.org
Fee: $99 includes neuter, microchip and appropriate shots