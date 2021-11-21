Pets for adoption

Story: Dano and Lacey are two of three kittens who were born in a Tucson Police Department parking lot. When they were about three weeks old, they were all trapped with their mom so the kitties would stay safe from cars. Dano and his sister, Lacey, ended up with a new stepmom and four fun step-siblings. Dano is a handsome gray tabby who is outgoing and loves all the kittens and adult cats, but he especially loves his beautiful sister Lacey. She is very shy, but Dano brings out her very best. These two kittens are a bonded pair and need to be adopted together. Adoption qualifications required.