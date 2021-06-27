Pets for adoption

Story: Roland is a super-sweet guy who welcomes pets, loves to make biscuits and has the best purr ever! This handsome male has lymphoma/hypercalcemia and is looking for a foster who can monitor his weight. PACC has some very deserving kitties in the cat room that really need a break from the shelter. Some are older, some very shy, and some have medical needs and are in need of a foster home. The great thing is that if you foster, the pet’s medical costs are covered by PACC, including prescription food if required. Please email Stephanie.Stryker@pima.gov to learn more or www.tinyurl.com/ready2foster to make an appointment.