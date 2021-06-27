Adopted: Selene from Paws Patrol, Bingo and Felix were adopted together from Pawsitively Cats, Bradley, Trooper, Bailey, and Ruby Slippers from Pima Animal Care Center.
Adoptable animals at Pima Animal Care Center
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900
Hours: By appointment only. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Sign up to foster: pima.gov/foster or make an appointment to adopt: pima.gov/adopt. Adoption includes spaying or neutering, vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs.
Benson
ID No.: A476488
Age: 9 years
Story: Benson is a very friendly guy who loves his people friends. He’s easy to leash up, walks like a champ, will show off how well he can sit, and takes treats with a soft mouth. When meeting other dogs in PACC playgroup, Benson was tolerant and easygoing, and mostly explored the yard on his own.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
Roland
ID No.: A738182
Age: 12 years
Story: Roland is a super-sweet guy who welcomes pets, loves to make biscuits and has the best purr ever! This handsome male has lymphoma/hypercalcemia and is looking for a foster who can monitor his weight. PACC has some very deserving kitties in the cat room that really need a break from the shelter. Some are older, some very shy, and some have medical needs and are in need of a foster home. The great thing is that if you foster, the pet’s medical costs are covered by PACC, including prescription food if required. Please email Stephanie.Stryker@pima.gov to learn more or www.tinyurl.com/ready2foster to make an appointment.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
Pets for adoption at other rescue groups
Pedro2
Age: 6 years
Story: Pedro2 is a friendly and mellow kitty. You may wonder why his name is Pedro2; well, that’s because Paws Patrol has another kitty named Pedro. Our Paws volunteers say Pedro2 is friendly and loves to be brushed. The vet says he is healthy. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $20. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, AZ, 520-207-4024, www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment, give us a call.
Darla
Age: 5 years
Story: Darla is an energetic Chihuahua mix that loves human companionship. She does best as an only dog.
Fee: $85, includes spay, shots, and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley, 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. daily
Rhea
Age: 3 years
Story: Rhea is a happy female with excellent manners. She’s our Rhea-sunshine, is housebroken, crate-trained, nondestructive, and would love to be your one and only.
Fee: $200, 30-60 day foster-to-adopt period where rescue covers any training/medical
Contact: Lucy’s Hope Sanctuary & Rescue, www.lucyshoperescue.com
Dora and Joey
Age: Both 1 year
Story: Dora and Joey are a bonded pair. Dora is a three-legged whirlwind who will tell you whatever is on her mind, but is very entertaining and a great girl. Joey is the ultimate cat. He’s playful, mellow, feisty, funny, a lap cat, standoffish and all things that are cat. Joey does take medication for nocturnal seizures (Seizures that only happen during REM sleep and are very mild) but he’s a still an amazing guy and enjoys life to its fullest.
Fee: $170, current on vaccines, dewormed, microchipped, and tested negative for FIV/FeLV.
Contact: Southern Arizona Cat Rescue, 520-200-1643. www.sacatrescue.org
Florida
Age: 3 years
Story: Florida came to us from another shelter, because they knew we could help with the surgery she needed: to have one eye removed. She healed up quickly and soon was exploring the shelter, meeting volunteers, and generally spreading head boops and purrs wherever she went. She’s affectionate, sweet, and very smart. She also loves to have her ears scratched. Fill out an adoption application at https://bit.ly/2Ws7HCG.
Fee: $80
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.
Meet: By appointment only. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday
Gabriel
Age: 7 years
Story: Gabriel is a super-sweet guy. He is very affectionate and loves to be near his people. In the shelter he would prefer to be in a quiet place away from the other cats, often choosing to lay on our directors desk and nap the day away. He will be a great companion and will do best as an only pet. To adopt please complete our online application found at pawsitivelycats.org.
Fee: $99, includes alter, microchip and age appropriate shots
Contact: Pawsitively Cats, savecats@pawsitivelycats.org
Pluto
ID No.: 904799
Age: 1 year
Story: Pluto is a Shepherd mix and has so much love to give. He had a hectic start to life and so is pretty low-key, a little shy and needs some TLC.
Fee: Free, Sponsored by Chavez since 67
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona, 520-327-6088, ext. 173.
Tex
Age: 3½ months
Story: Tex is a sweet male. He is working on potty training but is a fast learner. He can be a little shy at first but warms up quickly. He is good with kids and dogs. Tex is a talker and is as fun as any puppy can be.
Fee: $225
Contact: Moon & Stars Animal Rescue, 520-314-1707, moonandstarsanimalrescue@gmail.com, www.moonandstarsanimalrescue.org