Pets for adoption

Adopted: Beenard and Nitrogen from Rescue Me Tucson/Marana; Taranga and Wahoo from Pima Animal Care Center; Tracey, Benny, Kate, Lenny and Pita from Paws Patrol Cats; Mash, Lupine, Maldives, Angel, Holly, Enchanted, Scrumptious, Pardus, Chocolate, Ozzie, Tonga, Mew, Rosie, Wydman, Stacatto, Lagertha, Bagel, Doyle and Heart from The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary.

Adoptable animals at Pima Animal Care Center

Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 520-724-5900

Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. To see a list of available pets and services, head to pima.gov/animalcare

Sign up to foster: Stop by the shelter in person. For details before you arrive, visit pima.gov/foster

Bear

ID No.: A778660

Age: 8 years

Story: Bear is a bit goofy but very sweet and adored at PACC. This handsome fellow is easy to leash and a terrific walker. He’s described as a calm, easy-going guy who enjoys people and welcomes affection. You’ll immediately notice how friendly, receptive and polite he is when you meet him. Bear enjoys going for walks and engaging in play time, but he also appreciates lounging around and being your loving couch potato.

Fee: $0 adoption fee

Jamba

ID No.: A777703

Age: 3 years

Story: Jamba is one of the sweetest girls at the shelter. She recently had eye surgery to correct painful entropion, and she’s healed nicely and is ready to show off all her beauty. Jamba loves walks in the park, rolling over for belly rubs, and giving kisses to her favorite people. Volunteers describe her as a total lover. Jamba would be a wonderful companion for anyone wanting a dog that is affectionate, super sweet and wants to be close to their person.

Fee: $0 adoption fee

Gloria

ID No.: A773074

Age: 1 year

Story: Gloria is a lovely pup with a wonderful temperament. She walks well on a leash, enjoys rolling in the grass during her walks, and likes to stop and smell the roses. Gloria is super snuggly, loves to give kisses, and loves to play — tug of war is her favorite activity. Gloria is an all-around fun girl. In the PACC gentle and dainty playgroup, she did amazing. She was social, greeting everyone who came in and was easygoing.

Fee: $0 adoption fee

Pets for adoption at other rescue groups

Daredevil

Age: 2½ months

Story: Daredevil is an adorable little boy with velvet soft lab ears.

Fee: $260, neutered, microchipped and age appropriate vaccines. Approved adoption application required.

Contact: Rescue Me Tucson/Marana, 6401 Marana Center Blvd., #902, noon-5 p.m. Sunday-Friday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, 520-261-1616

Nickel and Clyde

Age: 3 months

Story: Nickel and Clyde are adorable heeler/jack Russell terrier mix. They are so playful and even cuter in person.

Fee: $260 each. Neutered, microchipped and age appropriate vaccines. Approved adoption application required.

Contact: Rescue Me Tucson/Marana

Zeus and Zippy

Age: 5 years

Story: Zeus and Zippy are a bonded pair and must be adopted together. They are always side-by-side and like to snuggle together. They both came to Paws Patrol a few years ago. They are our watchful eyes at the office. Both like to stay up above and around you and just out of reach. They are a little elusive and may not be lap cats, however, they are the best behaved cats. They may be shy, but with enough time and in the right home, they’ll show their love and appreciation by rubbing around your legs and posing for photographs. Adoption qualifications required.

Fee: $60 for Zeus and Zippy. Adoption prices: kittens 12 months or younger are $65 each and all other cats are $30. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.

Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, 520-207-4024, greenvalleypawspatrol.org

Meet: Call for an appointment

Buddy Boy

Age: 1 year

Story: Buddy Boy loves getting petted and brushed. He will jump into your lap for attention. He’d prefer a home where he can enjoy looking out the windows. Please call ahead to arrange a meeting.

Fee: $45, includes neuter, shots and microchip

Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. daily; 520-625-3170 or talgv.org

Whiskers

ID No.: 919549

Age: 10 years

Story: Whiskers is the definition of a gentleman. His huge heart opens up to everyone he meets, as he’ll quickly roll over and solicit pets from new friends. This handsome senior would make a lovely addition to a variety of homes.

Fee: $50

Contact: Humane Society of Southern Arizona main campus, 635 W. Roger Road, 520-327-6088, Ext. 173

Jasper

ID No.: 919539

Age: 2 years

Story: Jasper is a handsome tuxedo kitty with gorgeous, flowing locks. This lover boy has a very dignified air about him. His fluffy coat and piercing green eyes stand out in any crowd.

Fee: $80

Contact: Humane Society of Southern Arizona main campus

Jelly and Peanut Butter

ID No.: 917351 and 917349

Age: 1 year

Story: They are a bonded pair and need to be adopted together. Jelly is a shy boy who has learned to come out of his shell with help from his best friend, Peanut Butter. Their future forever family should know that they like to be approached slowly and patiently. However, once they are out of their shells you will see two incredibly comedic and sweet souls who just want to be loved.

Fee: $80 each