Pets for adoption

Adoptable animals at Pima Animal Care Center

Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 520-724-5900

Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. To see a list of available pets and services, head to pima.gov/animalcare

Sign up to foster: Stop by the shelter in person. For details before you arrive, visit pima.gov/foster

Saul

ID No.: A767529

Age: 2 years

Story: Saul is a favorite at PACC. This guy is fun to walk. He has good energy and would be an amazing hiking/running/adventure buddy. He sits beautifully and is treat-motivated, which will be helpful for training. Saul walks great on a leash. This handsome pup is sweet, easygoing, and likes relaxing with a tennis ball to chew. Saul has had a couple of different kennelmates at PACC and has been playful and social when meeting other dogs in playgroup. He would love to meet any resident dogs to ensure it's a good fit.

Fee: $0 adoption fee

Romie

ID No.: A777068

Age: 1 year

Story: Romie is a gentle fellow who is always happy to get leashed up, go for a walk, sniff all the smells, and check out all the sights around the shelter. Volunteers love taking this handsome pup for walk and say he's calm and has good leash manners. When Romie first arrived at PACC, he was a little shy but has made leaps and bounds with the help of his volunteer friends. Now, he looks forward to his daily walks and is playful and goofy with his pals.

Fee: $0 adoption fee

Thyme

ID No.: A775256

Age: 3 years

Story: Thyme is a super friendly, energetic, playful guy. He's the best when it comes to playing fetch and will do it all day long. He's young and active and looking for a family who will include him in their adventures. When meeting other dogs in playgroup, Thyme was appropriate and tolerant. He'd like to meet any resident dogs to ensure it's a good fit and asks that his future family stock up on tennis balls.

Fee: $0 adoption fee

Leon

ID No.: A773586

Age: 6 years

Story: Leon is a handsome middle-aged gentleman who would much rather spend his days at the beach or on a cruise ship than at PACC. He's a gentle, calm dog; easy to leash, sweet but not overly demanding of affection, and really appreciative of human kindness and companionship. It's really easy to love this boy, and someone looking for an easygoing companion will be so lucky to have him.

Fee: $0 adoption fee

Pets for adoption at other rescue groups

Dodge

Age: 8 years

Story: This beautiful panther is looking for a home where he can be the only pet. Dodge was adopted as a kitten but didn't get along with the small dog that came to the house after he did, so he returned to the shelter. Dodge is a big boy who would do best in a calm house with one or two adults, no small children. He is sweet, affectionate and likes to follow people around, rubbing on their legs and will curl up on a lap.

Fee: $99, includes neuter, microchip and appropriate shots

Luca

ID No.: 919426

Age: 11 months

Story: Luca may be deaf, but that certainly doesn’t slow him down. This little man is a whirlwind of playful energy and love. He channels his focus to training when great treats and a modified clicker are involved. Instead of sound, Luca’s clicker uses light to catch his attention. Call our adoptions counselors for more information on Luca.

Fee: $80

Contact: Humane Society of Southern Arizona main campus, 635 W. Roger Road, 520-327-6088, Ext. 173

Jonsey

ID No.: 918755

Age: 4 years

Story: Jonsey is a curious little guy who loves to go on expeditions around the house. His gorgeous green eyes are always keenly observing his surroundings and scouting out the best place to soak up the sun.

Fee: $80

Contact: Humane Society of Southern Arizona main campus, 635 W. Roger Road, 520-327-6088, Ext. 173

Hex

Age: 4 months

Story: Hex is a hugger and so cute with his ears, one of which is black and the other white. He is a real sweetheart.

Fee: $260, neutered, microchipped and age appropriate vaccines. Approved adoption application required.

Contact: Rescue Me Tucson/Marana, 6401 Marana Center Blvd., #902, noon-5 p.m. Sunday-Friday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, 520-261-1616

Abigail

Age: 1 year

Story: Abigail is a gorgeous gray and white beautiful girl.

Fee: $140, spayed, microchipped and all vaccines. Approved adoption application required.

Contact: Rescue Me Tucson/Marana, 6401 Marana Center Blvd., #902, noon-5 p.m. Sunday-Friday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, 520-261-1616

Carroll

Age: 9 years

Story: This pretty girl was recently returned due to a hardship in her family. She’s getting settled into the weight management room, because she is a little fluffy, and needs to be on special food to help her lose a little weight. She likes to hang out and watch the goings on, and generally is a chill and relaxed kitty. She gets along with other kitties, but may not be a good feline companion for a dog.

Fee: $80

Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.

Meet: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday

Nala

Age: 2 years

Age: Nala has already had three litters of kittens. Paws Patrol has made certain those days are behind her now. Since all the little rascals have moved out, it's Nala’s mommy time. This kitty is gentle, affectionate and has the softest most unusual pattern coat. Her foster mom says she is so sweet. Nala loves people, to be petted and cuddles. Adoption qualifications required.

Fee: $30. Adoption prices: kittens 12 months or younger are $65 each and all other cats are $30. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.

Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, 520-207-4024, greenvalleypawspatrol.org

Meet: Call for an appointment

Harissa

Age: 6 months

Story: Harissa's life has been a little confusing so far for her. She was adopted as a tyke and brought back to Paws Patrol because she was growing into a cat. Let’s face it, Harissa didn't know what else to be. This brown tabby is petite, fun and adventurous. She loves to play, get some sun and to be petted. Adoption qualifications required.

Fee: $65. Adoption prices: kittens 12 months or younger are $65 each and all other cats are $30. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.

Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, 520-207-4024, greenvalleypawspatrol.org

Meet: Call for an appointment

Spots

Age: 4 years

Story: Spots has a sweet disposition and walks “like a dream” despite a foot deformity due to a past injury. He enjoys playing in the yard and a fun game of fetch. Sometimes he even sits when asked. Please call to arrange a meeting with Spots.

Fee: $85; includes neuter, shots and microchip.

Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 520-625-3170 or talgv.org

Tiki

Age: 6 years

Story: Tiki loves belly rubs, chin scratches, climbing, and chasing laser lights. She is great with kids but doesn’t like dogs. She may follow you around for attention but likes it on her terms. Please call ahead to arrange a meeting.

Fee: $45; includes spay, shots and microchip