Pets for adoption

Story: Trixie is a stunning grey and blue tabby cat with a curious personality. She enjoys finding a perch to rest on while she can observe the things happening around her. She is also very snuggly and social girl who loves making new friends.

Story: This beautiful panther is looking for a home where he can be the only pet. Dodge was adopted as a kitten but didn't get along with the small dog that came to the house after he did; so he returned to the shelter. Dodge is a big boy who would do best in a calm house with one or two adults, no small children. He is sweet, affectionate and likes to follow people around rubbing on their legs and will curl up on a lap.