Adopted: Precious Boy, Chile and Pepper from Pima Animal Care Center, Lucille and Ziggy from Pawsitively Cats, Nora, Nellie, Balto, Zelda and Coconut from HSSA, Tinee from Green Valley Paws Patrol.
Adoptable animals at Pima Animal Care Center
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. To see a list of available pets and services, head to pima.gov/animalcare
Sign up to foster: Stop by the shelter in person. For details before you arrive visit, pima.gov/foster
Murdock
ID No.: A751874
Age: 6 years
Story: Murdock is a beautiful and loving walking companion. He loves affection, and he'll lean into you as if inviting you to love on him (and you will!). Murdock is vision impaired but enjoys his daily walks and likes to sniff in his surroundings. He's a real gentleman on a leash, takes treats with a soft mouth, and welcomes all the extra cuddles you're willing to give.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
Junior
ID No.: A696215
Age: 2 years
Story: Junior is a sweet boy who was housebroken in his previous home and enjoyed snoozing on the couch. Junior is a bit shy at first; however, he warms up nicely, and he enjoys his time with volunteers walking around the park smelling all the smells. When meeting other dogs in PACC playgroup, Junior was appropriate with greetings and was independent overall, exploring the yard and keeping to himself.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
Blaze
ID No.: A739535
Age: 2 years
Story: Blaze is a goofy and affectionate pup who is requesting that his future home have squeaky toys. He's a super good boy and likes to show off how well he sits for yummy treats! We're told this cutie is housebroken and slept in a crate at night. Blaze greets the other PACC dogs appropriately and listens well to corrections. In PACC playgroup, he was very playful with the other dogs, and was friendly, sweet, and affectionate with the handlers.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
Pets for adoption at other rescue groups
Jade 2
Age: 2½ years
Story: Jade 2 is a beautiful, black cat. Jade has FELV and will need to be an only kitty or live with another FELV kitty. She really wants to be loved and part of a family. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $20. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, 520-207-4024, www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org
Meet: By appointment, give us a call
Bubbles
Age: 4 years
Story: Bubbles was found when trying to hitch a ride and he is still looking for new adventures. He listens well and walks nicely on leash. He is a volunteer favorite and his happiness is contagious.
Fee: $85, includes neuter, shots, and microchip
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. daily, 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org
Agent Holly
Age: 6 months
Story: Agent Holly is sweet, playful, and would love to sneak her way into your heart. She is also very good at stalking treats, and in camouflaging herself as a “snoozing cat” in a sunny spot. Fill out an adoption application at https://bit.ly/2Ws7HCG.
Fee: $115 (ask about adoption specials!)
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.
Meet: By appointment only, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday
Patches
ID No.: 908177
Age: 10 years
Story: Patches is a sweet gentleman who always minds his manners. He does well with respectful children and dogs, and he would love to meet those members of your family before you go home together. He misses the comforts of a loving home and cannot wait to join one again soon.
Fee: $50
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus, 635 W. Roger Road, 520-327-6088 Ext. 173
Trixie
ID No.: 908358
Age: 2 years
Story: Trixie is a stunning grey and blue tabby cat with a curious personality. She enjoys finding a perch to rest on while she can observe the things happening around her. She is also very snuggly and social girl who loves making new friends.
Fee: $80
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus
Dodge
Age: 7½ years
Story: This beautiful panther is looking for a home where he can be the only pet. Dodge was adopted as a kitten but didn't get along with the small dog that came to the house after he did; so he returned to the shelter. Dodge is a big boy who would do best in a calm house with one or two adults, no small children. He is sweet, affectionate and likes to follow people around rubbing on their legs and will curl up on a lap.
Fee: $99 includes neuter, microchip and appropriate shots.
Contact: Pawsitively Cats, 520-289-2747, Pawsitivelycats.org
Lester
ID No.: 640206
Age: 3 years
Story: Lester would love an active family who would take him on their adventures. He knows basic obedience skills and working on more every day since he’s so smart!. He does down like a champ; is a gentle walker on the leash; loves to hang by your side and offer slobbery kisses. Did we mention he’s a big fan of Elvis music?
Fee: $50, neutered, microchipped and all vaccines
Contact: Rescue Me Tucson/Marana, 6401 Marana Center Blvd #902, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, Noon-6 p.m. Sundays, 520-261-1616