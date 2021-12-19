Adopted: Sugar and Lil Brownie from Rescue Me Tucson/Marana, George from Pawsitively Cats, Scarletto, Blue Crush, and Capitan and Buddy from Pima Animal Care Center.
Adoptable animals at Pima Animal Care Center
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 520-724-5900
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. To see a list of available pets and services, head to pima.gov/animalcare
Sign up to foster: Stop by the shelter in person. For details before you arrive visit, pima.gov/foster
Boro Boy
ID No.: A760764
Age: 6 years
Story: Boro Boy is a sweet boy who loves affection and to be told he’s a very good boy! He’s very people-oriented and in his previous home he reportedly was housebroken and enjoyed snoozing on the couch, which is a prime nap spot! When meeting other dogs in playgroup, Boro Boy was appropriate and tolerant with greetings and was social and energetic.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
Max
ID No.: A760374
Age: 6 years
Story: Max is a gentle, affectionate boy looking to retire in a loving home. He was found as a stray, so his history is a mystery. But we do know he would appreciate being a cherished companion. When meeting other dogs in playgroup, Max kept to himself, mainly doing his own thing. He would like to meet any resident dogs to make sure it’s a good fit.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
Lily
ID No.: A764588
Age: 2 years
Story: Lily will lean in for head scritches and welcomes belly rubs. She’s a sweet young lady, looking for love, tasty meals and would like to talk to the birds through the window. Lily came from a home with too many cats and happily shares her room with other kitties.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
Pets for adoption at other rescue groups
Kris Kringle
Age: 7 years
Story: Kris Kringle is a handsome, blue-eyed Seal Point Siamese male who needs a new home for Christmas. He is a healthy boy whose family hated to part with him, but he did not get along with other cats, so needs to be your only feline.
Fee: $45, includes neuter, shots, and microchip
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. daily (not open Christmas day); 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org
Augustine and Kateri
Age: 3 months
Story: Augustine’s foster mom calls him Augie. Augie and Kateri were born outside but have been getting love in Foster care. This litter of kittens are sweet and calm, are used to other cats, dogs, and a small child. Augie especially loves sleeping on his foster mom’s lap and playing with his sister Kateri. It would be great if they could find a home together. These kittens will be available after January 4th. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: is $40 for each. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, AZ, 520-207-4024, greenvalleypawspatrol.org
Meet: By appointment, give us a call
Ozzie
Age: 8 years
Story: This gentle giant came to us about a year ago, and it took him a little while to settle in and get comfortable in the shelter. He still hides at first, but if you’re patient he’ll come out and meet you. Because he is a quieter gentle-cat, although he is a Siamese and will chat with you; he prefers quiet visitors, and would love to relax with his very own person. He is on a diet to lose weight, as he’s a little fluffy. If you want a talkative companion who loves snuggles, come meet him. Fill out an adoption application at https://bit.ly/2Ws7HCG.
Fee: $56
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday
Meet: By appointment only
Azurite
ID No.: 910622
Age: 1 year
Story: Azurite is an aspiring lap cat. He is calm, cuddly, and ready to start making memories with an affectionate friend!
Fee: $80
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus, 635 W. Roger Road, 520-327-6088 Ext. 173
Tatyana
ID No.: 910405
Age: 1 year
Story: Tatyana is a stunning longhaired tortoiseshell cat who loves having a brush run through her coat. She is calm and affectionate and cannot wait to find her forever home!
Fee: $80
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus
Mateo (Mattie)
Age: 11 years
Story: Mateo is a sweet, energetic 11 year old miniature Poodle. He is definitely not an Elf on the Shelf despite his age and limited hearing, he is very active and prances on his walks. He even likes cats! Will you be his Christmas angel?
Fee: $125, neutered, microchipped and all vaccines
Contact: Rescue Me Tucson/Marana, 6401 Marana Center Blvd #902, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, Noon-6 p.m. Sundays, 520-261-1616
Barney and Palomah
Age: 10 years
Story: Barney and Palomah are the most playful 10 year old cats we’ve ever known! They became besties after arriving at the shelter early this year. Barney is a very sweet and affectionate boy. Palomah is shy around people, but she is very food motivated. They would love to have a home together where they can run and chase each other and their toys. They are so much fun.
Fee: $149 for both Contact: Pawsitively Cats, 520-289-2747, Pawsitivelycats.org