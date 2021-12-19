Pets for adoption

Story: This gentle giant came to us about a year ago, and it took him a little while to settle in and get comfortable in the shelter. He still hides at first, but if you’re patient he’ll come out and meet you. Because he is a quieter gentle-cat, although he is a Siamese and will chat with you; he prefers quiet visitors, and would love to relax with his very own person. He is on a diet to lose weight, as he’s a little fluffy. If you want a talkative companion who loves snuggles, come meet him. Fill out an adoption application at https://bit.ly/2Ws7HCG.