Adopted: Bubbles and Buttercup from Pima Animal Care Center; Claude from Rescue Me Tucson/Marana; Mercedes and Mantis from Paws Patrol Cats; Chief from The Animal League of Green Valley.

Adoptable animals at Pima Animal Care Center

Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 520-724-5900

Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. To see a list of available pets and services, head to pima.gov/animalcare

Sign up to foster: Stop by the shelter in person. For details before you arrive, visit pima.gov/foster

Drummer

ID No.: A647374

Age: 4 years

Story: Drummer is such an awesome dude. He's a happy and fun pup who has done well sharing his kennel with another doggo. He's so gentle when taking treats and giving love. Drummer loves playing ball in the play yard and thinks it's even more fun to play ball with anyone else (canine or human).

Fee: $0 adoption fee

Charley

ID No.: A767375

Age: 2 years

Story: Charley is a wonderful dog! He's pleasant and friendly and is very responsive to his name. He sits nicely, takes treats gently and enjoys pets and head scratches. Charley is very fond of people and is always friendly with his handlers at PACC.

Fee: $0 adoption fee

Cozy

ID No.: A760899

Age: 5 years

Story: Cozy is a volunteer and staff favorite and is a spectacular dog. Cozy loves going to the agility yard to perfect his skills at jumping over tires when he hears "Up and Over." He knows sit, shake and look and will happily show off for anyone willing to watch and reward him with yummy treats. He's super cute and playful and enjoys chasing tennis balls — we're still working on getting him to retrieve them. He's also been known to have an affinity for the doggy pool at PACC.

Fee: $0 adoption fee

Pets for adoption at other rescue groups

Zuri

Age: 7 years

Story: Zuri is a beautiful petite gray girl that is super sweet with extra soft fur.

Fee: $90, spayed, microchipped and all vaccines. Approved adoption application required.

Contact: Rescue Me Tucson/Marana, 6401 Marana Center Blvd., #902, noon-5 p.m. Sunday-Friday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, 520-261-1616

Tinkerbell

Age: 6 years

Story: Tinkerbell is the ultimate cuddler and snuggle baby. She is such a sweet girl and a great walker.

Fee: $100, spayed, microchipped and age appropriate vaccines. Approved adoption application required.

Contact: Rescue Me Tucson/Marana

Tucker

Age: 5 years

Story: Tucker is a really nice boy. He loves people best — he is OK with other calm cats. Tucker is simply one of the nicest cats we've ever had the privilege to care for.

Fee: $99, includes spay, microchip and appropriate shots

Garfield and Odysseus

ID No.: 911053 and 912635

Age: 11 Months and 3 years (Odysseus)

Story: Garfield and Odysseus are a bonded pair and need to be adopted together. Garfield has a shy personality that has been opening up more once he became the best of friends with Odysseus. Odysseus is a handsome cat who grew up on the streets of Tucson. Since coming to the shelter, he has acted as a mentor figure to his younger friend, Garfield. He has a very mellow cattitude and loves soaking up long naps in his hammock.

Fee: $80 each

Contact: Humane Society of Southern Arizona main campus, 635 W. Roger Road, 520-327-6088, Ext. 173

Chopper and Nami

Age: 1½ years

Story: Chopper and Nami came to us together when someone found them living on the streets as stray kitties. They’re both quiet, gentle kitties. They warm up a little slowly, but once they are comfortable, they’re the sort of kitties who revel in snuggles and love. These two love-bugs would be great in a quiet home and get along with other kitties quite well.

Fee: $150 for both

Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.

Meet: By appointment only, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, (520) 571-7839

Poppi

Age: 1 year

Story: Poppi is a handsome tuxedo cat that used to live outside. He is in a foster home and really likes humans. When Poppi came to Paws Patrol, he had a little limp. This doesn’t seem to bother him. He is very active and is able to run and jump like most cats his age. The vet gave Poppi a clean bill of health even though he tested positive for FIV. Poppi really likes the companionship of other cats, especially those in his foster home. They take turns chasing each other. Poppi is even playing with toys now. He will talk up a storm and loves to be petted — Poppi is a character and likes to roll on the floor and show you his furry belly. Adoption qualifications required.

Fee: $30. Adoption prices: kittens 12 months or younger are $65 each and all other cats are $30. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.

Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, 520-207-4024, greenvalleypawspatrol.org

Meet: By appointment

Harley

Age: 5 years

Story: Harley understands the meaning of "go for a ride/walk," she likes playing fetch, walks very well on a leash, or she’ll run by your side. She asks to go out and knows several commands, like sit, wait, and leave it. She loves people.

Fee: $85, includes spay, shots, and microchip

Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. daily, 520-625-3170 or talgv.org

