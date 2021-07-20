Pets for adoption

Adopted: Bell, Prada and Sophie from Pima Animal Care Center, Harry, Poppy and Kitty Cat from Paws Patrol Cats.
Adoptable animals at Pima Animal Care Center
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900
Hours: By appointment only. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Sign up to foster: pima.gov/foster or make an appointment to adopt: pima.gov/adopt. Adoption includes spaying or neutering, vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs.
Trevor
ID No.: A740528
Age: 4 years
Story: Trevor thinks he's a lap dog, we won't tell him he's not. This handsome guy is a volunteer favorite, but that's probably because he's sweet, friendly, affectionate and people-oriented. He prefers sitting around and getting attention more than anything else. This wonderful boy is easy to leash, is a gentle walking companion, and knows how to sit for treats.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
Solomon
ID No.: A491120
Age: 7 years
Story: Solomon has wonderful manners. He sits or stands patiently when volunteers enter his kennel and will wait to be leashed up for his walk. While out, he checks in and makes good eye contact and is a lovely walking companion. After a nice stroll around the park, he again sits very patiently while being unleashed and takes treats from your hand with a gentle mouth.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
Lilly
ID No.: A746828
Age: 6 years
Story: Lilly is very outgoing, social, friendly, lively, and a bundle of energy. She appears to be housebroken, adores people, knows sit and look and is a huge foodie — we haven't found a treat she doesn't go crazy over. In playgroup, Lilly is tolerant and initiates and engages in play with other dogs. She really enjoys frolicking in the doggy pool and playing with toys.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
Sheba
ID No.: A746169
Age: 8 years
Story: Sheba thinks that basking in sun puddles is the way to spend the day. Napping is at the top of her list of favorites, followed by eating tasty treats, crinkle toys to bat around, and window shopping (to watch the birds and lizards, of course!).
Fee: $0 adoption fee
Pets for adoption at other rescue groups
Patch
Age: 1 year
Story: Patch needs a new home with a dog buddy to help him become someone's best friend. He spent most of his first year with other dogs, but now he's been crate trained and house trained.
Fee: $85, includes neuter, shots, and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. We recommend calling for an appointment to meet a specific animal.
Chloe
Age: 3 years
Story: Chloe is beautiful, sweet, petite, and a little shy. She loves pets and scratches behind her ears, she thinks they’re the best. She also loves her cat tree and wet food. She has potential to be a kitty that hangs out near her person, but is quite independent. Chloe would be best in a quieter home environment. She could adapt to live with other cats, older kids, and more laid back dogs that are also respectful.
Fee: $85, spayed, current on vaccines, dewormed, microchipped, and tested negative for FIV/FeLV
Contact: Southern Arizona Cat Rescue, fill out the adoption application on our website at sacatrescue.org
Preston
Age: 3 months
Story: Preston is the largest, and most adventurous of his litter. He was the first to accept attention from humans and now loves to be cuddled. He has three legs but he doesn’t let that hold him back! He runs and jumps with his littermates and doesn’t even realize one leg is missing. His coat is beautiful with leopard-like markings. He has plenty of kitten energy but calms down as soon as you pick him up. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $40. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, AZ, 520-207-4024, www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment, give us a call
Micaela
Age: 1 year
Story: Micaela loves to play and be petted. She sometimes gets very excited. Uses a scratching post well. She is very socialized and is affectionate, active, curious and playful. She likes being petted and held. Micaela needs a home without small children. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $20. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley
Meatloaf
Age: 11 years
Story: This beautiful boy is personable, snuggly, and loves to hang out with people. He’d love to snooze on your lap while you read, play games, or watch TV, or just spend time with you. He also loves to play with toys. Please fill out an adoption application at https://bit.ly/2Ws7HCG.
Fee: $50
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.
Meet: By appointment only, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday
Barney and Palomah
Age: 10 years
Story: Barney and Palomah are the most playful 10 year old cats we've ever known. They became besties after arriving at the shelter earlier this year. Barney is a very sweet and affectionate boy. Palomah is shy around people, but she is very food motivated. They would love to have a home together where they can run and chase each other and their toys. They are so much fun!
Fee: $99 for one, $149 for both
Contact: Pawsitively Cats at pawsitivelycats.org