Story: Sheba thinks that basking in sun puddles is the way to spend the day. Napping is at the top of her list of favorites, followed by eating tasty treats, crinkle toys to bat around, and window shopping (to watch the birds and lizards, of course!).

Fee: $0 adoption fee

Pets for adoption at other rescue groups

Patch

Age: 1 year

Story: Patch needs a new home with a dog buddy to help him become someone's best friend. He spent most of his first year with other dogs, but now he's been crate trained and house trained.

Fee: $85, includes neuter, shots, and microchip.

Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org

Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. We recommend calling for an appointment to meet a specific animal.

Chloe

Age: 3 years