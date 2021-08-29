Pets for adoption

Story: Diamond spent his first two years of his life trying to survive near a horse barn near Madera Canyon. During that time, he’s had some battle wounds and used to be the top Tom cat around the area with cute little kittens all over the place. He has changed his ways, he is a neutered cat. Diamond enjoys life around humans, he appreciates the comfort and security. He loves having his chin and head rubbed, his full body rubbed, and he may even roll over and purr. Adoption qualifications required.

Story: Fizzle and his two brothers were found outside of Sahuarita Heights. Shortly after being at Paws Patrol, this litter went to live with a foster mom and her four kitties and special needs puppy. Fizzle gets along with all the animals and enjoys racing and chasing each other around the house. He has lots of energy and enjoys playing with his kitty toys. His favorite thing to do is to sit in his foster mom’s lap, curl up and take a nap. Fizzle would do well with a playmate in his forever home, perhaps one of his brothers? Adoption qualifications required.