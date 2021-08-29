Adopted: Dutch, Daisie, Loki and Obsidian from Pima Animal Care Center.
Adoptable animals at Pima Animal Care Center
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. To see a list of available pets and services, head to pima.gov/animalcare
Sign up to foster: Stop by the shelter in person. For details before you arrive, pima.gov/foster
Mingus
ID No.: A753479
Age: 12 years
Story: Mingus is not only super handsome, but he's such a love. He enjoys being brushed and will give you the best head bumps. Mingus is diabetic and needs insulin twice a day and he takes it like a true champ. He's been day dreaming of finding a foster (or forever) family to give him a break from the shelter. Please email Stephanie.Stryker@pima.gov with any questions or stop by PACC today. When you foster for PACC, all the medical costs are covered, including prescription food.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
Buff
ID No.: A747737
Age: 3 years
Story: Buff is a handsome guy with a distinguished face and very soulful eyes. He came to PACC as a stray, so his past is a mystery, but we do know that he's a super sweet, good boy and a wonderful walking companion. He enjoys relaxing in the kiddie pool and likes to chill with his friends.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
Greta
ID No.: A747115
Age: 1 year
Story: Greta is a very sweet young lady. She walks well on a leash, knows sit and takes treats gently. She was found as a stray and shortly after her arrival at PACC, it was discovered that Greta had glaucoma. She has had her painful eye removed by the PACC clinic. Now it just looks like she's winking at you playfully all the time.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
Pets for adoption at other rescue groups
Diamond
Age: 2 years
Story: Diamond spent his first two years of his life trying to survive near a horse barn near Madera Canyon. During that time, he’s had some battle wounds and used to be the top Tom cat around the area with cute little kittens all over the place. He has changed his ways, he is a neutered cat. Diamond enjoys life around humans, he appreciates the comfort and security. He loves having his chin and head rubbed, his full body rubbed, and he may even roll over and purr. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $20. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, 520-207-4024, greenvalleypawspatrol.org
Meet: By appointment
Fizzle
Age: 4 months
Story: Fizzle and his two brothers were found outside of Sahuarita Heights. Shortly after being at Paws Patrol, this litter went to live with a foster mom and her four kitties and special needs puppy. Fizzle gets along with all the animals and enjoys racing and chasing each other around the house. He has lots of energy and enjoys playing with his kitty toys. His favorite thing to do is to sit in his foster mom’s lap, curl up and take a nap. Fizzle would do well with a playmate in his forever home, perhaps one of his brothers? Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $40 for Fizzle. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley
Meet: By appointment
Vincent
Age: 7 years
Story: Vincent is named after the famous painter, but you can call him "Vinny Van GoGo" if you like. What a mistake they made when they trapped him as feral and clipped the tip of his one good ear because he turned out to be a big friendly guy who loves gentle petting and cheek rubs.
Fee: $45, includes neuter, shots, and microchip
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or talgv.org
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. daily
Sophie
ID No.: 653341
Age: 12 years
Story: Sophie misses being a part of a family. She loves children and plays gentle with them. She is calm in new situations; after her walks, she enjoys a nice nap, and would never turn down a treat or some gentle pats.
Fee: $80
Contact: Humane Society of Southern Arizona main campus, 520-327-6088, ext. 173
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road
Miles
ID No.: 903230
Age: 6 years
Story: Miles is waiting with his foster family for his forever home. Miles loves to cuddle and get some tummy rubs. He doesn't like to be held but wants to be near you. He enjoys watching the birds and street activity from his front window.
Fee: $80
Contact: Humane Society of Southern Arizona main campus
Meet: Schedule a meeting by calling
Ivonne
Age: 2 years
Story: This shy beauty is quiet and sweet, and loves chin scratchies. She isn’t gregarious, but if you approach her gently, she’ll purr for you and give you all her love. She gets along with other kitties, and would love to share her snuggles with you. Fill out an adoption application at hermitagecatshelter.org/adopt.
Fee: $80
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.
Meet: By appointment only. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday
Dot
Age: 1 year
Story: Dot is the last of her litter looking for a forever home. She is on the shy side at first, but is a love when she gets used to her person. Dot is beautiful, playful and absolutely loves cat nip. Fill out an online adoption application at pawsitivelycats.org.
Fee: $99, includes spay, microchip and appropriate shots
Contact: Pawsitively Cats, 520-289-2747, email: savecats@pawsitivelycats.org