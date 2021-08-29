 Skip to main content
Pets for adoption

Adopted: Dutch, Daisie, Loki and Obsidian from Pima Animal Care Center.

Adoptable animals at Pima Animal Care Center

Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900

Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. To see a list of available pets and services, head to pima.gov/animalcare

Sign up to foster: Stop by the shelter in person. For details before you arrive, pima.gov/foster

Mingus

ID No.: A753479

Age: 12 years

Story: Mingus is not only super handsome, but he's such a love. He enjoys being brushed and will give you the best head bumps. Mingus is diabetic and needs insulin twice a day and he takes it like a true champ. He's been day dreaming of finding a foster (or forever) family to give him a break from the shelter. Please email Stephanie.Stryker@pima.gov with any questions or stop by PACC today. When you foster for PACC, all the medical costs are covered, including prescription food.

Fee: $0 adoption fee

Buff

ID No.: A747737

Age: 3 years

Story: Buff is a handsome guy with a distinguished face and very soulful eyes. He came to PACC as a stray, so his past is a mystery, but we do know that he's a super sweet, good boy and a wonderful walking companion. He enjoys relaxing in the kiddie pool and likes to chill with his friends.

Fee: $0 adoption fee 

Greta

ID No.: A747115

Age: 1 year

Story: Greta is a very sweet young lady. She walks well on a leash, knows sit and takes treats gently. She was found as a stray and shortly after her arrival at PACC, it was discovered that Greta had glaucoma. She has had her painful eye removed by the PACC clinic. Now it just looks like she's winking at you playfully all the time.

Fee: $0 adoption fee 

Pets for adoption at other rescue groups

Diamond

Age: 2 years

Story: Diamond spent his first two years of his life trying to survive near a horse barn near Madera Canyon. During that time, he’s had some battle wounds and used to be the top Tom cat around the area with cute little kittens all over the place. He has changed his ways, he is a neutered cat. Diamond enjoys life around humans, he appreciates the comfort and security. He loves having his chin and head rubbed, his full body rubbed, and he may even roll over and purr. Adoption qualifications required.

Fee: $20. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.

Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, 520-207-4024, greenvalleypawspatrol.org

Meet: By appointment

Fizzle

Age: 4 months

Story: Fizzle and his two brothers were found outside of Sahuarita Heights. Shortly after being at Paws Patrol, this litter went to live with a foster mom and her four kitties and special needs puppy. Fizzle gets along with all the animals and enjoys racing and chasing each other around the house. He has lots of energy and enjoys playing with his kitty toys. His favorite thing to do is to sit in his foster mom’s lap, curl up and take a nap. Fizzle would do well with a playmate in his forever home, perhaps one of his brothers? Adoption qualifications required.

Fee: $40 for Fizzle. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.

Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley

Meet: By appointment

Vincent

Age: 7 years

Story: Vincent is named after the famous painter, but you can call him "Vinny Van GoGo" if you like. What a mistake they made when they trapped him as feral and clipped the tip of his one good ear because he turned out to be a big friendly guy who loves gentle petting and cheek rubs. 

Fee: $45, includes neuter, shots, and microchip

Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or talgv.org

Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. daily

Sophie

ID No.: 653341

Age: 12 years

Story: Sophie misses being a part of a family. She loves children and plays gentle with them. She is calm in new situations; after her walks, she enjoys a nice nap, and would never turn down a treat or some gentle pats. 

Fee: $80

Contact: Humane Society of Southern Arizona main campus, 520-327-6088, ext. 173

Meet: 635 W. Roger Road

Miles

ID No.: 903230

Age: 6 years

Story: Miles is waiting with his foster family for his forever home. Miles loves to cuddle and get some tummy rubs. He doesn't like to be held but wants to be near you. He enjoys watching the birds and street activity from his front window. 

Fee: $80

Contact: Humane Society of Southern Arizona main campus

Meet: Schedule a meeting by calling

Ivonne

Age: 2 years

Story: This shy beauty is quiet and sweet, and loves chin scratchies. She isn’t gregarious, but if you approach her gently, she’ll purr for you and give you all her love. She gets along with other kitties, and would love to share her snuggles with you. Fill out an adoption application at hermitagecatshelter.org/adopt.

Fee: $80

Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.

Meet: By appointment only. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday

Dot

Age: 1 year

Story: Dot is the last of her litter looking for a forever home. She is on the shy side at first, but is a love when she gets used to her person. Dot is beautiful, playful and absolutely loves cat nip. Fill out an online adoption application at pawsitivelycats.org.

Fee: $99, includes spay, microchip and appropriate shots

Contact: Pawsitively Cats, 520-289-2747, email: savecats@pawsitivelycats.org

