Adoptable animals at Pima Animal Care Center

Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 520-724-5900

Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. To see a list of available pets and services, head to pima.gov/animalcare

Sign up to foster: Stop by the shelter in person. For details before you arrive, visit pima.gov/foster

Ruger

ID No.: A584660

Age: 8 years

Story: Ruger is a handsome boy with the perfect energy level. He’s happy with a playful romp around, then content to snuggle the night away. Ruger loves to smell all the smells while out for a walk, and if he spots a patch of grass, you’ll immediately see the joy in his eyes from rolling around in it. He’s an easy walker with a kind disposition and always eager to please his humans.

Fee: $0 adoption fee

Diamond

ID No.: A764845

Age: 2 years

Story: This sweet girl has a bubbly personality, sparkling good looks, easy to leash and walk, and takes treats gently. Volunteers describe Diamond as “very gentle,” “sweetest little love bug around,” and “such a beautiful dog both inside and out.” Diamond is every bit as special as her name implies.

Fee: $0 adoption fee

Zeba

ID No.: A763971

Age: 4 years

Story: Zeba has a list of favorites, which includes squeeze-up treats. Zeba is a cuddle bug and she would love nothing more than to relax in a quiet home with a nice cuddle buddy to watch TV. Zeba came from a home with too many kitties and currently shares her space with some of her former housemates. She shares her space well and would love some feline company in her forever home.

Fee: $0 adoption fee

Pets for adoption at other rescue groups

Betty White

Age: 5 years

Story: Betty is a very sweet girl, who loves belly rubs and her own bowl of canned food. She is a calm love bug. She will be best as an only cat or with another calm cat. No dogs, please.

Fee: $99, includes spay, appropriate shots and microchip

Sammy

ID No.: 916270

Age: 1 year

Story: Sammy came to HSSA after her owner passed away. However, this sweet young girl is ready to welcome her second chance. She is kind, patient and gentle with her human friends. She looks forward to frequent walks and welcomes breaks. Sammy will plop down by your side and share some pets before merrily continuing on. She would make a wonderful addition to a variety of households.

Fee: $80

Contact: Humane Society of Southern Arizona main campus, 635 W. Roger Road, 520-327-6088, ext. 173

Pepper Jack

ID No.: 859483

Age: 6 years

Story: Though technically a senior, Pepper Jack has plenty of pep in him and even more quirks. For example, Pepper Jack loves to burrow under his pillows in his kennel. However, this isn’t to hide. As soon as his kennel doors are opened, he starts up some friendly banter with a few meows and searches for the best angle to solicit pets at.

Fee: $50

Contact: Humane Society of Southern Arizona main campus

Costello

Age: 1 year

Story: This gorgeous house panther is a sweet, gentle kitty. He came to us as a tiny kitten and has been looking for his forever family ever since. He is quiet and a little shy, but he has a huge “purr-box” once he gets snuggles. He’s young and can be playful, but also loves snoozing in the sunshine. He gets along with other kitties quiet well, but we’re not sure if he’s met any dogs.

Fee: $80

Contact: Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.

Meet: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday

Missy

Age: 2 years

Story: Missy is a sweet but shy girl. She is currently in a foster home and she would really prefer a home with a lady and other cats over men and dogs. Missy has a beautiful coat that’s silky soft; she loves it when you pet it. Missy would do well in a calm, quiet home. With a little time and loving patience, this kitty will be a wonderful addition to your home. Adoption qualifications required.

Fee: $30. Adoption prices: kittens 12 months or younger are $65 each and all other cats are $30. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.

Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, 520-207-4024, greenvalleypawspatrol.org

Eno

Age: 1 year

Story: Before coming to Paws Patrol, Eno was rescued by a gracious lady in Nogales. She saved him from being hit by a car. This fellow is very friendly and loves to socialize. He also loves to give, and will return your affection. Adoption qualifications required.

Fee: $30. Adoption prices: kittens 12 months or younger are $65 each and all other cats are $30. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.

Contact: Paws Patrol

Tyke

Age: 2 years

Story: Tyke is a handsome shepherd mix boy who would love a home that has a nicely fenced yard. He needs an experienced “dog person” who has the time and patience to help him become the dog he knows he can be.

Fee: $85; includes neuter, shots and microchip

Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. daily, 520-625-3170 or talgv.org

