Pets for adoption

Adopted: Carla and Silco from Pima Animal Care Center, Betty White, Annie and Grady from Pawsitively Cats, Bill, Apple and Moose from Rescue Me Tucson/Marana, Chai from Paws Patrol Cats.

Adoptable animals at Pima Animal Care Center

Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 520-724-5900

Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. To see a list of available pets and services, head to pima.gov/animalcare

Sign up to foster: Stop by the shelter in person. For details before you arrive, visit pima.gov/foster

Zappa

ID No.: A744815

Age: 3 years

Story: Zappa is a dog who does not shy away from commitments. This fabulous girl is 100% fully committed to whatever she does at the moment, for example: sitting on command, rolling around on the floor, getting treats, giving kisses, receiving belly rubs, being a good car passenger. Zappa would love to have the chance to commit 100% to her new family too!

Fee: $0 adoption fee

Motar

ID No.: A788181

Age: 2 years

Story: Mortar is a sweet young man who is looking for his forever home. He's a good mix of energy and calm. He's a cute low rider, long body and short, muscular legs like springs that bounce him off the ground while he chases toys. He seems to enjoy the presence of other dogs and his human friends' company. He missed out on most learning experiences in a young life, such as how to go down the stairs, catch treats, etc., but he is a happy and goofy little guy that enjoys learning all the fun new things that come with having an interactive home. Mortar is currently in foster care and would love to meet you. Please email PACC.AdoptAFoster@pima.gov and include his ID No and name in the subject line for more information on this great pup!

Fee: $0 adoption fee

Lexsa

ID No.: A781671

Age: 3 years

Story: Lexsa was tooling around Tucson unsupervised, so she caught a lift to PACC, where she could enjoy some A/C and three-square meals daily. She's the sweetest girl who just wants love. We quickly learned that when she warms up to someone, boy does she warm up! When meeting other dogs in playgroup, Lexsa was tolerant, appropriate and people-oriented with the handlers in the yard. She'd love to go to a home with an active person who will include her in their adventures.

Fee: $0 adoption fee

Remi

ID No.: A783212

Age: 1 year

Story: Playful + Happy = Remi. This energetic boy is looking for some active humans who he can entertain with his playful goofiness. He's well-behaved, listens great, makes wonderful eye contact, loves everyone he meets, and keeps good focus when asked. His notes say that he has a caring and loving personality and loves cuddling. He's super smart and willing to learn, is extremely happy, takes treats super gently, and loves being called a good boy. Remi will put a smile on your face, no question about it.

Fee: $0 adoption fee

Pets for adoption at other rescue groups

Shiloh

Age: 6 months

Story: Shiloh is an energetic puppy that enjoys playing with other dogs. She is learning basic commands and walking on leash. She just needs a firm, loving hand to give her guidance. Please call to arrange a meeting with Shiloh.

Fee: $85; includes neuter, shots, and microchip.

Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. daily, 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org

Magnolia

Age: 5 years

Story: Magnolia is a beautiful Snowshoe Siamese lady that was abandoned in a house by her previous owner. She is a sweet girl that wants a forever home this time. Please call ahead to arrange a meeting.

Fee: $45, includes, spay, shots, and microchip

Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley

Inky

Age: 3 years

Story: Inky has beautiful, soulful green eyes. He was on his own in a Tucson mobile home park and was fed by some kind people. Those friends he made in Tucson all wanted a better life for Inky, so he was trapped by Paws Patrol and now lives in Green Valley. This kitty wants to be everyone's friend. His foster mom says that Inky is brave and may be the sweetest boy ever. He’s learning how to play with toys, but his favorite thing to do is cuddle. Maybe you and he can be best friends soon? Adoption qualifications required.

Fee: $30. Adoption prices: all kittens 12 months or younger will be $65 each and all other cats are $30. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.

Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, AZ, (520)207-4024. www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org.

Meet: By appointment

Turmeric

Age: 6 months

Age: No need for pumpkin spice when you have Turmeric! This orange tabby is all the spice of life you need. Turmeric is a very sweet, active little girl who can be a little vocal when asking for attention. She enjoys catnip, snacks, watching TV, and kisses on her nose. She used to love playing with her brother, Chai, but he has been adopted. Turmeric is a little lonely without him. A home with another cat to play with would make her a very happy girl. Please come by and meet this sweet cat. Adoption qualifications required.

Fee: $65. Adoption prices: all kittens 12 months or younger will be $65 each and all other cats are $30. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.

Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley

Synonym

Age: 1 year

Story: Synonym came to us when he was found abandoned near a colony of community kitties. Because he isn’t feral, but friendly and sweet, he came to us in hopes of finding a family. He can be a little shy on first meeting, but if you approach him slowly, he’ll let you scratch his ears, and pet him all day long. He’s quite a love-bug. He is FIV+, so be sure to ask us about it, when you come by to meet this awesome gentle-cat.

Fee: $80

Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

Levy

ID No.: 918661

Age: 4 years

Story: Levy is a beautiful Doberman, there’s no mistaking it. He is looking for a forever family that will show plenty of love and affection. Once you form a bond with Levy, he’ll be right by your side through thick and thin.

Fee: $200

Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus, 635 W. Roger Road, 520-327-6088 Ext. 1735

Lola

ID No.: 894887

Age: 4 years

Story: Lola is the resident biscuit maker at HSSA, though you may not realize it at first. She is often snuggled up in a big bundle of blankets. We call it her pillow fort. However, when her blanket is lifted up and she is greeted by a familiar face, she begins kneading away and soliciting some pets. Give this shy girl a chance, and you’ll be rewarded with plenty of love.

Fee: $80

Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus

Val

Age: 4 months

Story: Val is a lab/border collie mix. He is super smart, a social butterfly, great with other dogs and children - a real sweetheart.

Fee: $260, spayed, microchipped and age appropriate vaccines. Approved adoption application required.

Contact: Rescue Me Tucson/Marana, 6401 Marana Center Blvd., #902, noon-5 p.m. Sunday-Friday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, 520-261-1616

Wayne

Age: 7 months

Story: Wayne is smart and handsome, what a combo! Wayne is your perfect active buddy.

Fee: $180, neutered, microchipped and age appropriate vaccines. Approved adoption application required.

Contact: Rescue Me Tucson/Marana, 6401 Marana Center Blvd.

Peanut

Age: 1 to 2 years

Story: Peanut is a tiny, sweet, girl ready to fill your home with joy. She also makes a great office assistant! With proper introductions, she should fit into any household including those with cat friendly dogs.