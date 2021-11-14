Pets for adoption at other rescue groups

Story: Reebok is stunning. She loves to play like kitties do and is super friendly and socialized. She grew up in a foster home, giving her the best start with lots of interaction, play time, and most importantly, lots of naps. Please consider adopting her with one of her brothers so she can have a friend forever to grow up with. We think Puma would be a great match. Contact us to schedule an appointment to meet Reebok and her siblings. Adoption qualifications required.