Adopted: Ola, Groovy and Mila from Rescue Me Tucson/Marana, Remy and Roo were adopted together and Lucy from Pawsitively Cats, Donatello, Smiley, and Hercules from Pima Animal Care Center.
Adoptable animals at Pima Animal Care Center
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 520-724-5900
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. To see a list of available pets and services, head to pima.gov/animalcare
Sign up to foster: Stop by the shelter in person. For details before you arrive visit, pima.gov/foster
Simon
ID No.: A753859
Age: 5 years
Story: Simon is as sweet as can be and loves to flop over for belly rubs and give kisses to his favorite people. Simon would love to find a person or people to teach him all sorts of tricks and skills, and he promises to be the very best boy in return. When meeting other dogs in PACC playgroup, Simon was social and playful, though he would like to meet any resident dogs before heading home to make sure it’s a good fit.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
Honey
ID No.: A748104
Age: 2 years
Story: Honey is a beautiful young girl who, since arriving at PACC, has made remarkable progress with leashing and loose leash walking. She takes treats gently, interacts very well with her handlers, and shows excellent calmness walking with other dogs near her. Honey is a happy girl who is crate trained and housetrained. She’s a loving dog who adores running and walking. In PACC playgroup, Honey mostly did her own thing. She appeared interested in other dogs, so we recommend a meet-and-greet with any resident dogs to make sure everyone is a good fit.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
Everly Brown
ID No.: A759336
Age: 3 years
Story: Everly Brown is a lovely young lady who is a little shy at first but warms up quickly to new people and she loves to be petted. She enjoys catching sun puddles by the window, she’ll talk to the birds, and she shares her space nicely with other kitties.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
Pets for adoption at other rescue groups
Reebok
Age: 4 months
Story: Reebok is stunning. She loves to play like kitties do and is super friendly and socialized. She grew up in a foster home, giving her the best start with lots of interaction, play time, and most importantly, lots of naps. Please consider adopting her with one of her brothers so she can have a friend forever to grow up with. We think Puma would be a great match. Contact us to schedule an appointment to meet Reebok and her siblings. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $40 for Reebok or $65 for her and Puma together. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, 520-207-4024, www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org
Meet: By appointment, give us a call
Zenobia
ID No.: 135797
Age: 3 years
Story: Zenobia, like her namesake (the third-century queen of the Palmyrene Empire in Syria) is looking to rule over her new empire (your home). She is a sweet, shy girl who would love a family to love her. Photo courtesy of Capturing EveryBuddy Photography.
Fee: $90, spayed, microchipped and all vaccines
Contact: Rescue Me Tucson/Marana, 6401 Marana Center Blvd #902, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, Noon-6 p.m. Sundays, 520-261-1616.
Norman
Age: 1 year
Story: Norman was on walk-about when someone decided that he would be safer at TALGV. He is full of fun and energy and loves to play like most pups his age. He knows how to sit and is patiently waiting for more training. He is ready for the challenge if you are.
Fee: $85, includes neuter, shots, and microchip
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. daily, 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org
Enchanted
Age: 1½ years
Story: This pretty girl came to us with her three babies but is now is ready to find her forever home. If you love snuggly, affectionate kitties, and have a weakness for cute pink kitties noses, and toe beans, you should really meet this precious cat. Fill out an adoption application at https://bit.ly/2Ws7HCG.
Fee: $80, ask about our adoption specials
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.
Meet: By appointment only,10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday
Tiana
ID No.: 902291
Age: 8 Months
Story: Tiana is a typical Doberman pup: energetic, intelligent, and loyal. She adores people and works hard to make her two-legged friends proud. Tiana does have an asymmetrical face with one ear a bit smaller than the other, but this is cosmetic and does not hold her back at all! Plus, she is smaller than the average Doberman – perfect for snuggling on the couch!
Fee: $200
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus, 635 W. Roger Road, 520-327-6088 Ext. 173
Marvin
ID No.: 905708
Age: 5 months
Story: Marvin is a sweet and handsome gentleman with a playful spirit. He adores other cats and children as well.
Fee: $150
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus
Desi
Age: 10 years old
Story: Desi is a big boy, with a big heart. He is loving and sweet, but overwhelmed at the shelter. If you can find room in your heart and your home, please complete our online application. To adopt please complete our online application found at Pawsitivelycats.org
Contact: Pawsitively Cats, 520-289-2747, Pawsitivelycats.org
Fee: $99 includes neuter, microchip and appropriate shots