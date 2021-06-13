Pets for adoption

Story: Juniper is a Blue Tick Coonhound found as a stray and never reclaimed. Juniper is spayed, up to date on vaccines, microchipped and crate trained. Juniper is loving, sweet, intelligent and stubborn. She is very energetic, strong, and loves to sing loudly and frequently (typical hound). She is still a puppy, so she does still chew and will need chew toys, her leash skills need a lot of work and would benefit from basic obedience class as soon as possible. Juniper gets along with the dogs in her foster home. Juniper is learning not to jump on people, so a home with older children is recommended. If you would like to meet Juniper, please fill out an application at soazbeaglerescue.com.