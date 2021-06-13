Pets for adoption

Adopted: Acorn, Saddles, Schooner and Ozzy from Pima Animal Care Center.
Adoptable animals at Pima Animal Care Center
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900
Hours: By appointment only. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Sign up to foster: pima.gov/foster or make an appointment to adopt: pima.gov/adopt. Adoption includes spaying or neutering, vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs.
Estrella
ID No.: A740445
Age: 1 year
Story: Estrella is a sweet and shy young lady who really blossoms when she’s out of her kennel enjoying time with her people. She enjoys going for walks, welcomes affection, loves chasing after the ball and has a blast in the play yard letting out some zoomies.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
Dutch
ID No.: A740552
Age: 2 years
Story: Dutch is a super handsome young guy who is friendly and active and would love to have a family to enjoy adventures with. When meeting other dogs in PACC playgroup, Dutch was appropriate and tolerant and almost immediately engaged in play. He enjoyed romping with the other pups and was affectionate with the handlers.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
Scrappy
ID No.: A740548
Age: 5 years
Story: Scrappy is a beautiful pup who is easy to walk, very gentle, affectionate and loves being with his people. Once he knows you, he warms up fast and he remembers the volunteers who have walked him. Scrappy is easy to leash, engages well with his human partner, makes lots of eye contact and is comfortable with touch. He’s treat motivated, knows sit and has good leash manners.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
Bentley
ID No.: A740519
Age: 3 years
Story: Bentley is a little sweetie with the cutest squishy face. This is your opportunity to own a Bentley of your own. He’s classy, but knows how to keep things casual, too. This meatball is ready to hit the swankiest parts of town with you, or wear the same jammies for a week and eat peanut butter straight from the jar.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
Quesadilla
ID No.: A741349
Age: 6 years
Story: Quesadilla is the biggest cuddle bug. If you’re looking for a kitty to talk to and keep you company, this guy fits the bill. He’s super friendly, welcomes all the love and affection you’re willing to share and is an expert at taking naps.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
Pets for adoption at other rescue groups
Tempo
Age: 1 year
Story: This pretty girl came to us from New Mexico in hopes of a second chance for an adoptive family. She loves hanging out in cubbies and watching the goings-on in our main shelter. She also loves snoozing outside on the enclosed “catios” with her friends. She’s a little shy at first, but warms up and can be a huge love-bug when she’s comfy. She gets along with cats, and, with the right introduction, might do well with dogs. Fill out an adoption application at hermitagecatshelter.org/adopt.
Fee: $80
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.
Meet: By appointment only. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday
Marvin
Age: 2 years
Story: Marvin grew up mostly with other dog friends. He can be leery of strangers and people he doesn’t know well, but if he has a canine buddy to show him the ropes, he will be all in.
Fee: $85, includes neuter, shots and microchip
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or talgv.org
Meet: By appointment only. TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. daily
Kitty Cat
Age: 14.5 years
Story: Kitty Cat is a lovely senior cat who needs to be adopted because her mom is very ill and no longer can care for her. Kitty Cat has had a full veterinarian exam and is in good shape for a senior cat. She is in foster care and her foster parent says Kitty Cat loves being brushed and held. She is not a troublesome cat. She just wants a nice quiet home and to spend the rest of her life in one place. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $20. COVID-19 adoption specials: kittens 12 months or younger are $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, 520-207-4024, greenvalleypawspatrol.org
Meet: By appointment, give us a call
Juniper
Age: 11 months
Story: Juniper is a Blue Tick Coonhound found as a stray and never reclaimed. Juniper is spayed, up to date on vaccines, microchipped and crate trained. Juniper is loving, sweet, intelligent and stubborn. She is very energetic, strong, and loves to sing loudly and frequently (typical hound). She is still a puppy, so she does still chew and will need chew toys, her leash skills need a lot of work and would benefit from basic obedience class as soon as possible. Juniper gets along with the dogs in her foster home. Juniper is learning not to jump on people, so a home with older children is recommended. If you would like to meet Juniper, please fill out an application at soazbeaglerescue.com.
Fee: is $275
Contact: Southern Arizona Beagle Rescue, soazbeaglerescue.com
Bingo and Felix
Age: 10 years and 11 years
Story: Bingo and Felix came to the shelter after their human died from COVID. Bingo is an outgoing, talkative little lady who loves attention. She loves full body petting. Felix is a bit more reserved; however, once he trusts a person, he is super sweet and will press his head into your hand for pets. To adopt, complete the online application at pawsitivelycats.org
Fee: $99 for one; $149 for both, includes alter, microchip and appropriate shots
Contact: Email Pawsitively Cats at savecats@pawsitivelycats.org