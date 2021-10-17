 Skip to main content
Pets for adoption

Pets for adoption

Adopted: Fez, Alice, and Teddy from Pima Animal Care Center, Gabriel from Pawsitively Cats

Adoptable animals at Pima Animal Care Center

Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900

Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. To see a list of available pets and services, head to pima.gov/animalcare

Sign up to foster: Stop by the shelter in person. For details before you arrive visit, pima.gov/foster

Captain and Buddy

ID No.: A757788 and A757789

Age: 4 years and 3 years

Story: Capitan and Buddy are best buddies. They may be different in size by 59 lbs but they think they are the same! Staff and volunteers say they're both very friendly, confident, sociable, playful, and comfortable with handling. They're simple to leash up, walk well on a leash, and they kindly share treats and bedding. They also thoroughly enjoy each other's company — they like to play together, walk together, and sleep together. Capitan is usually found curled right up behind his big Buddy for comfort and protection while Buddy relies on Capitan for confidence in new situations.

Fee: $0 adoption fee

Chita

ID No.: A727023

Age: 6 years

Story: Chita is a very calm gal who is friendly with everyone she meets, is house trained, stays nearby and walks nicely on a leash. She has wonderful manners — she doesn't beg for food and will patiently wait for you to invite her up to be your lap dog. Chita enjoys playing in the water, loves her naps and she'll be your friend for life if you sit with her and just give her some love.

Fee: $0 adoption fee

Roman

ID No.: A728450

Age: 14 years

Story: Roman is playful, loving, taps at your arm when he wants pets and he squeaks instead of meows. This little sweetie came from a home with too many cats. Roman needed a dental shortly after his arrival at PACC, so he went to foster so he could recover from that in the comfort of a loving home. His foster mom raves about him. Email PACC.AdoptAFoster@pima.gov.

Fee: $0 adoption fee

Sweet Pea

ID No.: A744163

Age: 5 years

Story: Sweet Pea is a polite and super sweet lady. Volunteers enjoy taking her out for a stroll around the park and Sweet Pea will thank everyone by sitting pretty for pets and love. She'll lick treats out of your hand and is always very gentle. She walks loosely on the leash and enters and exits her kennel nicely. In her former home, Sweet Pea did well with other dogs and was housebroken. When meeting other dogs in PACC playgroup, she generally kept to herself and asked for her space appropriately when needed.

Fee: $0 adoption fee

Pets for adoption at other rescue groups

Lucille

Age: 10 years

Story: Retired mama Lucille is looking for her own forever home. All of her babies were adopted as kittens, but shy little Lucille was overlooked at adoption events. She was adopted once, but didn't want to share space and attention with another cat in the home, so she returned to the shelter. Lucille isn't a lap lover but she will sit near her person on the couch and snuggle in bed at night. She would love to be your only pet. To adopt please complete our online application found at pawsitivelycats.org

Fee: $99, include spay, microchip and appropriate shots

Contact: Pawsitively Cats, savecats@pawsitivelycats.org

Frodo

Age: 6 years

Story: Frodo is a 90-pound “teddy-bear-like” boy that responds to commands sit, wait, leave it, and let’s go. He walks well and enjoys rides but needs assistance getting into high clearance vehicles. He takes daily pain med that will be paid for by Vet Care Support for Life. 

Fee: $85, includes Vet Care Support for Life, neuter, shots, and microchip

Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. daily, 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org

Zeus and Zippy

Age: 5 years

Story: Zeus and Zippy are the most handsome cats you will ever meet. They are bonded partners, they are always side-by-side and like to snuggle together. Both like to stay up above and around you and just out of reach. They are a little allusive and may not be lap cats however they are the best behaved cats. They may be shy but with enough time and in the right home, they'll show their love and appreciation by rubbing around your legs and posing for photographs. Adoption qualifications required.

Fee: $40 for both. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots

Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, 520-207-4024, www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org

Riley

ID No.: 907909

Age: 1 year

Story: Riley is a handsome one year old tabby. He comes across as shy upon first meeting, but warms up quickly with slow movements and gentle pets.

Fee: $80

Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus, 635 West Roger Road, 520-327-6088 Ext. 173

Oreo

ID No.: 906740

Age: 1 year

Story: Oreo is a handsome cat looking for a home where he can enjoy time inside and outside. He loves playing with toys and of course snacking on treats. Plus, he loves to sing!

Fee: $80

Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus

Kala

ID No.: 907605

Age: 5 years

Story: Kala is a sweet girl with a chill personality. However, she always has energy for giving affection! She loves playing with kids and would love to meet your entire family (four-legged friends included!) when you come to visit her.

Fee: $80

Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus

