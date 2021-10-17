Pets for adoption

Story: Frodo is a 90-pound “teddy-bear-like” boy that responds to commands sit, wait, leave it, and let’s go. He walks well and enjoys rides but needs assistance getting into high clearance vehicles. He takes daily pain med that will be paid for by Vet Care Support for Life.

Story: Zeus and Zippy are the most handsome cats you will ever meet. They are bonded partners, they are always side-by-side and like to snuggle together. Both like to stay up above and around you and just out of reach. They are a little allusive and may not be lap cats however they are the best behaved cats. They may be shy but with enough time and in the right home, they'll show their love and appreciation by rubbing around your legs and posing for photographs. Adoption qualifications required.