Adoptable animals at Pima Animal Care Center

Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 520-724-5900

Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. To see a list of available pets and services, head to pima.gov/animalcare

Sign up to foster: Stop by the shelter in person. For details before you arrive, visit pima.gov/foster

Alexander

ID No.: A781560

Age: 5 years

Story: Alexander is sweet and he loves people. He gives the best hugs, loves belly rubs, and is looking for a home where he can relax and be snuggled. He’s super easy-going, great on a leash, and always greets his volunteer friends with a smile. Alexander was diagnosed with Heartworm and will be treated for it over the next several months. PACC will cover all the medical costs.

Fee: $0 adoption fee

Starlight

ID No.: A776544

Age: 3 years

Story: This volunteer favorite is lively, upbeat, wiggly, cheerful and optimistic. She never seems to have a bad day. Starlight loves to go for walks, appreciates treats, and is always happy to sample snacks; and she plays a great round of fetch and has learned to drop the ball at your feet. Starlight is an excellent cuddler and super loving. She knows look, touch, sit, drop it and let’s go. She loves toys — stuffed ones are her favorite.

Fee: $0 adoption fee

Alexa

ID No.: A594052

Age: 5 years

Story: This sweet girl is just the right size and age with the right mix of energy. Volunteers say she is receptive, friendly, eager for affection, and always happy. Alexa is easy to leash up. She’s also very smart, and when offered snacks, she gladly demonstrates her skills at sit, down and stay. Her notes say she’s house-trained and very food motivated. Alexa attends the gentle and dainty playgroup and shares her kennel with another mellow senior dog; she would like to meet any resident dogs before going home to ensure it’s a good fit.

Fee: $0 adoption fee

Pets for adoption at other rescue groups

Bill

Age: 4 months

Story: Bill is a lab/cattle dog mix. He is the perfect puppy. He is social, great with other dogs and children — a real sweetheart.

Fee: $260, neutered, microchipped and age appropriate vaccines. Approved adoption application required.

Contact: Rescue Me Tucson/Marana, 6401 Marana Center Blvd., #902, noon-5 p.m. Sunday-Friday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, 520-261-1616

Skipper and Gilligan

Age: 2 and 3 years

Story: Skipper and Gilligan are a bonded pair and must be adopted together. They are a bit shy at first, so they need a patient home where they feel loved and can build their confidence.

Fee: $180 each, neutered, microchipped and age appropriate vaccines. Approved adoption application required.

Contact: Rescue Me Tucson/Marana, 6401 Marana Center Blvd., #902, noon-5 p.m. Sunday-Friday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, 520-261-1616

Alpha and Montana

Age: 7 month old male/female bonded pair Shepherd mix

Story: Alpha and Montana are a bonded pair and must be adopted together. They are a bit shy at first, so would love a patient home where they feel loved and can build their confidence.

Fee: $180 each, spayed/neutered, microchipped and age appropriate vaccines. Approved adoption application required.

Contact: Rescue Me Tucson/Marana, 6401 Marana Center Blvd., #902, noon-5 p.m. Sunday-Friday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, 520-261-1616

Eli

Age: 3 years

Story: Eli is a handsome boy who loves to be loved. He is well-mannered and has the gift of gab. Sometimes he is so happy that he will give you love nibbles. His foster mom taught him to walk on a leash. Eli isn’t a brave guy so please stay close to home in case something scares him. In the past he has had a UTI so his foster mom gives him special treats that help keep him happy and healthy. Adoption qualifications required.

Fee: $30. Adoption prices: all kittens 12 months or younger are $65 each and all other cats are $30. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.

Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, 520-207-4024, greenvalleypawspatrol.org

Meet: By appointment

Oreo

Age: 1 year, 5 months

Story: Oreo is a tuxedo kitty who was found in the Mesquite Heights area of Green Valley. He has a beautiful black and white coat and is as sweet as can be. He loves attention so much that he probably will not do well with other household animals. With a little time and patience, we think Oreo will be a wonderful companion. Adoption qualifications required.

Fee: $30. Adoption prices: all kittens 12 months or younger are $65 each and all other cats are $30. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.

Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, 520-207-4024, greenvalleypawspatrol.org

Meet: By appointment

Domino

ID No.: 914361

Age: 1 year

Story: Domino is a shy girl upon first meeting her, but after a little patience and love shown, she blossoms into a playful and friendly pup. Domino would do well in a home with a strong routine, maybe even with someone who works from home.

Fee: $80

Contact: Humane Society of Southern Arizona main campus, 635 W. Roger Road, 520-327-6088, Ext. 173

Lily and Peanut

ID No.: 917086 (Lily) and 917087

Age: 10 months (Lily) and 4 years

Story: Lily and Peanut are a bonded pair and must be adopted together. When Lily isn’t snuggled up with her best friend Peanut, you can find her exploring and looking for toys to play with. Peanut is blind, but once he has his bearings straight, he enjoys exploring his surroundings.

Contact: Humane Society of Southern Arizona main campus, 635 W. Roger Road, 520-327-6088, Ext. 173

Cartridge

Age: 2½ years

Story: Cartridge was rescued as a teensy orphan and found a family when she was still a kitten. After a series of truly unfortunate events, this gorgeous girl is back in the shelter, hoping for a second chance. She enjoys treats, delicious food and toys. She gets along with other cats, and is a very laid-back, gentle cat.

Fee: $80

Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.

Meet: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday

Peanut

Age: 1 to 2 years

Story: Peanut is a tiny, sweet, girl ready to fill your home with joy. She also makes a great office assistant. With proper introductions, she should fit into any household, including those with cat-friendly dogs.

Fee: $99, includes spay, microchip and appropriate shots

Cinnamon

Age: 2 years

Story: Cinnamon is an enthusiastic heeler-mix who enjoys belly rubs as much as she does running and playing. She is a very sweet girl who would enjoy long walks or hikes with her buddy. Please call to arrange a meeting.

Fee: $85, includes spay, shots and microchip

Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. daily; 520-625-3170 or talgv.org

Kit Kat

Age: 7 years

Story: Kit Kat is a lovable companion who’s laid back, sweet and friendly. He loves to be brushed and will reward you with lots of purring when you pet him. Call to arrange a meeting.

Fee: $45, includes neuter, shots and microchip