Charlotte is looking for a loving home.

 Courtesy of PACC

Spring and summer cat breeding season is in full swing and Pima Animal Care Center is getting crowded.

As part of PACC's "Adopt a Shelter Cat Month," you can adopt a furry feline friend for free throughout the month if June, as long as it is four months old or older. Younger kittens can be adopted for $50.

PACC is at 4000 N. Silverbell Road, and is open noon-7 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Pets adopted from PACC will have age-appropriate vaccinations, be spayed or neutered, will have a microchip and will receive a free vet visit. A license fee will be required for dogs.

PACC recommends that those who see a new litter of kittens without their mother should leave them be. Mom is probably out getting food and will return. The kittens' best chance for survival is with their mother.

Johanna Eubank is an digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

