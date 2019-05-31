Spring and summer cat breeding season is in full swing and Pima Animal Care Center is getting crowded.
As part of PACC's "Adopt a Shelter Cat Month," you can adopt a furry feline friend for free throughout the month if June, as long as it is four months old or older. Younger kittens can be adopted for $50.
PACC is at 4000 N. Silverbell Road, and is open noon-7 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Pets adopted from PACC will have age-appropriate vaccinations, be spayed or neutered, will have a microchip and will receive a free vet visit. A license fee will be required for dogs.
PACC recommends that those who see a new litter of kittens without their mother should leave them be. Mom is probably out getting food and will return. The kittens' best chance for survival is with their mother.