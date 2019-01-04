WHAT: In the world of desirable vintage watches, the 18-karat gold Rolex is hard to beat. When that Rolex is a "Paul Newman" named for the late actor, it is a guaranteed high roller. The Newman model is actually a Rolex Daytona, worn by the actor for a 1960s role as a race car driver.
Newman continued to wear the model, and in short order it became popular as the "Paul Newman Daytona." The PN has been made in three separate series and remains coveted by collectors to this day.
MORE: There's more to tell about the circa 1969 Daytona Ref 6241 that sold high at Morphy Auctions: The face is decorated with an ultra-rare black/gold theme called the John Player Special, and that piles on prestige. Player's name has been lost to lore, yet the watch face that bears his name is celebrated. Characteristics include three sub-dials with Art Deco numerals and -- something new in watches at that time -- a tachymeter scale on the bezel.
The original Daytona with a manual wind movement was produced in small numbers from 1963 through the 1980s. Rarity makes it even more valuable.
SMART COLLECTORS KNOW: Two actors most identified with Rolex were Newman and Steve McQueen. When models owned by either come to market, frenzy ensues.
HOT TIP: Every Rolex bound for the U.S. is stamped on the movement with a three-letter export code. This watch has no code, indicating that it was not made for export. In the rarefied world of high-dollar watches, that adds to cachet.
BOTTOM LINE: According to the house, the sold Newman was originally bought from a high-end jeweler in Switzerland and remained privately owned for almost 50 years. There you have another factor that made it so desirable!