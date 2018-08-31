Story: Lexie the Great is a very happy, friendly, playful girl that just wants to meet everyone. She’s affectionate, smart, has a lot of character and has so much love to give to anyone looking for a new companion.
Fee: Member is the Silver Whiskers Club and has a $0 adoption fee. It will only cost you the $19 license fee to take her home.
Adoptable at: PACC, 4000 N. Silverbell Road. 724-7222.
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Adoptions include spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, a microchip and a free vet visit.
Story: Cloud is a sweet, quiet little girl. She’s timid, but she craves attention and the best way to let her know everything is ok, is by giving her treats. She feels safe in her little box, but will warm right up to you when you offer her some love.
Fee: Cloud has a $0 adoption fee.
Adoptable at PACC, 4000 N. Silverbell Road. 724-7222.
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Adoptions include spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, a microchip and a free vet visit.
Story: Tex is a gentle soul looking for a person that wants a dog that they will spend a lot of time. He also would like a home where he has a canine friend since he loves other dogs. Tex is such a good boy, he even doesn’t mind cats. He loves to romp and play in the back yard while hanging out with you, he loves toys and enjoys playing a game of chase with his friends. He gets a little nervous going to the park, but is improving with this each time. He is smart and quickly learns. He knows sit, stay and basic cues. He is crate/doggie door/potty trained. Tex is neutered, microchipped and up to date with all shots.
Story: Trinity is mild mannered but shy at first and will need a little time in new surroundings to gradually progress to her sweet loving self. She is blind in one eye but it has no impact to her. She would prefer a calm environment with minimal chaos and no small children. She does like the company of other cats and is fine with other dogs that wont chase her. Trinity is spayed, microchipped and up to date with all shots.
Story: Hope was a stray in a neighborhood where the neighbors fed her and tried to catch her but couldn’t. Finally, she was humanely trapped and taken to PACC. She is very shy of humans but has been slowly improving over the past several months. She enjoys the company of other dogs. Hope needs an adopter who has a doggy companion and who appreciates Hope’s need to continue honing her socialization skills with people, and who will keep her well contained in a safe yard and on leash at all times. Once Hope gets used to you, she will be your best friend for life.
Story: Dragon is beautiful inside and out. He is one of the most easy going hounds, he gets along well with all his foster siblings in the house including cats. Dragon is also very expressive, he loves to talk and sing. He travels great in the car, walks well on a leash and loves to cuddle.
ADOPTED: Abby, Pastachio, Bubba and Bean were all adopted from the Pima Animal Care Center.
Responsible Dog Ownership Month — Humane Society of Southern Arizona, 635 W. Roger Road. Neuters for male dogs 3 months to 3 years less than 60 pounds. Distemper, parvo and rabies vaccine for free at time of surgery. Call to make an appointment. Through Sept. 30. $20 plus $5 e-collar. 881-0321.
ADOPTABLE PETS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Find it: 4000 N. Silverbell Road. 724-7222.
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Adoptions include spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, a microchip and a free vet visit.
POPEYE
ID No.: A642341
Age: 8 years
Story: Popeye immediately captured the hearts of the volunteers. He is always happy. This guy loves his walks. Volunteers say he is lovable and charming and “quite the catch.”
Fee: Popeye is a member is the Silver Whiskers Club and has no adoption fee. There is a $19 license fee.
LEXIE THE GREAT
ID No.: A608410
Age: 10 years
Story: Lexie the Great is a happy, friendly, playful girl who wants to meet everyone. She’s affectionate, smart, has a lot of character and has so much love to give to anyone looking for a new companion.
Fee: She is a member is the Silver Whiskers Club and has no adoption fee. There is a $19 license fee.
PEPPER
ID No.: A645107
Age: 10 years
Story: Pepper is a sweet girl who has a smile that will warm your heart. She gets along with others, loves attention and cuddles.
Fee: She is a member of the Silver Whiskers Club and has no adoption fee. There is a $19 license fee.
JASPER
ID No.: A357454
Age: 10 years
Story: Jasper recently celebrated a birthday. This amazing boy is gentle and well-behaved. Jasper is housebroken, full of great tricks and is very sociable and fun.
Fee: Jasper is in the Silver Whiskers Club and has no adoption fee. There is a $19 license fee.
CLOUD — DSH
ID No.: A640056
Age: 3 years
Story: Cloud is a sweet, quiet little girl. She’s timid, but craves attention, and the best way to let her know everything is OK is by giving her treats. She feels safe in her little box, but will warm up to you when you offer some love.
Fee: Cloud has no adoption fee.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS WITH OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
TEX — GERMAN SHEPHERD/CAROLINA DOG MIX
Age: 2½ years
Story: Tex is a gentle soul looking for a person that wants a dog that they will spend a lot of time with. He also would like a home where he has a canine friend, since he loves other dogs. Tex is such a good boy, he even doesn’t mind cats. He loves to romp and play in the backyard while hanging out with you, loves toys and enjoys playing a game of chase with his friends. He gets a little nervous going to the park, but is improving each time. He is smart and quickly learns. He knows sit, stay and basic cues. He is crate/doggie door/potty trained. Tex is neutered, microchipped and up to date with all shots.
Contact: Lifeline of Oro Valley Rescue at 979-2282.
Meet: Call to arrange a meeting or at Petco Oro Valley MarketPlace by Walmart on weekends.
TRINITY — ORIENTAL DILUTE
Age: 3 years
Story: Trinity is mild-mannered, but shy at first and will need a little time in new surroundings to gradually progress to her sweet, loving self. She is blind in one eye, but it does not hinder her. She would prefer a calm environment with minimal chaos and no small children. She does like the company of other cats and is fine with other dogs that won’t chase her. Trinity is spayed, microchipped and up to date with all shots.
Contact: Lifeline of Oro Valley Rescue at 979-2282.
HOPE — BEAGLE MIX
Age: 5 years
Story: Hope was a stray in a neighborhood where the neighbors fed her and tried to catch her but couldn’t. Finally, she was humanely trapped and taken to PACC. She is very shy but has been slowly improving over the past several months. She enjoys the company of other dogs. Hope needs an adopter who has a doggy companion and who appreciates Hope’s need to continue honing her socialization skills with people and who will keep her well-contained in a safe yard and on a leash at all times. Once Hope gets used to you, she will be your best friend for life.
Story: Dragon is beautiful inside and out. He is one of the most easy-going hounds, gets along well with all his foster siblings in the house, including cats. Dragon is also very expressive, loves to talk and sing. He travels great in the car, walks well on a leash and loves to cuddle.