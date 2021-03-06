These pets are up for adoption in Tucson

Adopted: Stevie, Poe, Hollis, Finnegan, Butterscotch, Minou and Squeak from Paws Patrol Cats; Creed, Mama Buena, and Chula were adopted from The Animal League of Green Valley; Boots found a foster home from Pawsitively Cats; Zeus, Papa Noel, and Daisy from Pima Animal Care Center.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900
Hours: By appointment only.
Sign up to foster: pima.gov/foster or make an appointment to adopt: pima.gov/adopt.
Adoption includes spaying or neutering, vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs.
SAMSON
ID No.: A660591
Age: 6 years
Story: Samson is a dapper middle-aged gentleman with a great sense of humor. He was housebroken in his former home, is very affectionate, knows “sit” and takes treats gently. Samson loves people and greets everyone with a whole body wag. He loves going for walks and really enjoys exploring and smelling all the smells. Samson is currently in foster care, but available for adoption. Please email PACC.AdoptAFoster@pima.gov to schedule a time to meet him.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
OREO
ID No.: A634744
Age: 4 years
Story: Oreo is a friendly girl with a sweet disposition. She likes to cuddle up with staffers and volunteers, soliciting treats and affection. In her former home, Oreo was a bit of a couch potato, catching up on her beauty sleep whenever and wherever she could. She enjoys the peace and quiet she gets on her walks and loves to sniff everything and will “shake” and “sit” for you if she thinks you’ll give her a few treats.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
SUKI
ID No.: A727035
Age: 2 years
Story: Suki is a sweetheart-snuggler who loves riding in the car, playing ball, and knows “sit” and “shake.” This girl is as smart as she is cute! She knows exactly when you have treats hidden away (and when you don’t!). Suki has a ton of love to give. She’s a gentle girl, is crate trained, and gives A+ kisses.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
Miko
ID No.: A730665
Age: 2 years
Story: Miko loves to play fetch! He’ll bring the ball back and offer it, after shaking the dirt off of it for you. When meeting other dogs in PACC playgroup, Miko was appropriate with greetings and curious to explore the yard. He was playful with the other dogs and always a happy, zoomy boy. Miko knows “sit” and “stay,” he was housebroken in his previous home, and really enjoys going for walks.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
ID No.: A718115
Age: 4 years
Story: Pocket is an excellent walking companion who likes to smell all the smells and takes treats with a soft mouth. This cute little low-rider is friendly with everyone she meets at PACC, is easy to leash, easy to walk and has happy gentle energy. In her previous home, Pocket was housebroken, crate trained, and loved to snuggle up for naps in her own doggy bed.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
SABATINI
ID No.: A733820
Age: 10 months
Qualities: Sabatini is a sweet guy with a silly personality. He likes belly rubs, tasty treats, and head scritches. He’s described as “quite entertaining” and we’re sure he’ll be full of fun and games in his forever home. Give this guy a soft bed, a window to gaze out of and some crinkle toys and you’ve got yourself a best friend!
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
PETS FOR ADOPTION AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
BENNY TOO — GREY/SILVER TABBY
Age: 9 months
Story: Benny Too is a handsome kitten with bright eyes. He needs to find a home of his own. Benny Too is shy and sometimes scared. He is looking for a home that may start out fostering him first so he can adjust to a home environment. He may take a little time but is worth the effort. Benny Too will do well in a quiet, calm place, with no dogs or small children. Most of all, Benny really needs to be loved and feel safe and have a place to call home. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $20. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, AZ. 520-207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment, give us a call.
BABY — TUXEDO
Age: 1 year
Story: Baby is a handsome, young kitty. Right now, he is very shy, a little scared and mostly calm. If you go slowly, this cutie will let you pet him. Then he will melt into your hand and let you give him chin scratches; all while purring with appreciation. If you pet Baby even longer, he might even start chirping! His ideal forever home is filled with kindness and patience. He will need a quiet space and time to learn to trust you and feel safe. He is the sweetest cat and is worth watching him blossom into a handsome kitty.
Fee: $20. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley
RIVER
Age: 2 years
Story: This beautiful young Husky gal loves adventures and is able to jump a 6 foot wall (that’s the reason she was brought to the shelter). She enjoys people, loves to play, and needs lots of exercise.
Fee: $85, includes spay, shots, and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or talgv.org. We are currently closed to the public except for appointments to meet our animals.
Meet: By appointment. TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.
ASH
Age: 2 years
Story: Ash is a handsome boy with a solid white coat and topaz eyes. He loves playing with feather toys, sitting in your lap, flopping over for belly rubs, and sleeping on your bed.
Fee: $45, includes neuter, shots, and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley
CEESA
ID No.: 901788
Age: 8 years
Story: Ceesa is a gentle lovebug. She loves to cuddle and be petted, and will let you know she wants attention with a soft little meow. Ceesa needs a family who will give her beautiful, long coat the attention and love it deserves.
Fee: $50
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays
SOPHIE
ID No.: 884784
Age: 4 years
Story: Sophie was very shy at first when she came to HSSA, but she has now blossomed into an independent, spunky girl! She loves walks, treats and toys and is looking for a special person to love. Sophie would prefer to be your only pet and would love an adults-only home.
Fee: $80
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus
FAYE — DILUTE TORTI
Age: 9 years
Story: Faye was rescued from Animal Control several years ago. We recently took her in from a local small rescue, after her caregiver had a stroke. Faye is a very sweet girl who loves head rubs and will talk to you until she gets her lovies! Now she needs her forever home where she can be showered with love. To adopt, complete our online application found at pawsitivelycats.org.
Fee: $99, includes spay, microchip and appropriate shots.
Contact: Pawsitively Cats at savecats@pawsitivelycats.org
CALYPSO — CALICO
Age: 1 year
Story: Calypso is sweet and sassy. She is seeking a home with women only, as she is afraid of men. She would do best as the only pet. It is not known how she is with children. She needs someone who will be patient as she overcomes her timidness. Once Calypso feels safe and trusts you, she will be your TV buddy and will sit on your lap and sleep in the bed with you.
Fee: $140
Contact: Moon & Stars Animal Rescue 520-314-1707, moonandstarsanimalrescue@gmail.com, moonandstarsanimalrescue.org.
Meet: Call to make an appointment.
LEXIE
Age: 2 years
Story: A playful pup, Lexie loves and needs to be with other dogs. She does not do well with cats or small children. She is doggie door, potty, and kennel trained. Lexie is a lap dog and will sit for hours and watch TV with you. Because she was abandoned and left outside, she gets nervous even when walking on a leash. She is talker and would not do well in an apartment.
Adoption Fee: $150
Contact: Moon & Stars Animal Rescue
IMARTI — CHOCOLATE POINT BIRMAN
Age: 14 years
Story: Imarti came to The Hermitage when her human moved into an assisted living facility. She’s an older girl herself, and so needs an adoptive family who will lavish her with love and snuggles, and understand that while she’s still curious, she will spend more time snoozing than exploring. She gets along with other cats, but only as long as she doesn’t have to share snuggles. She also likes to talk, especially if you have treats—or she thinks you should get her some. Fill out an adoption application at https://bit.ly/2Ws7HCG.
Fees: $50
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E, 21st St.
Meet: By appointment only, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday