These pets are up for adoption in Tucson

SOPHIE

ID No.: 884784

Age: 4 years

Story: Sophie was very shy at first when she came to HSSA, but she has now blossomed into an independent, spunky girl! She loves walks, treats and toys and is looking for a special person to love. Sophie would prefer to be your only pet and would love an adults-only home.

Fee: $80

Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus

FAYE — DILUTE TORTI

Age: 9 years

Story: Faye was rescued from Animal Control several years ago. We recently took her in from a local small rescue, after her caregiver had a stroke. Faye is a very sweet girl who loves head rubs and will talk to you until she gets her lovies! Now she needs her forever home where she can be showered with love. To adopt, complete our online application found at pawsitivelycats.org.

Fee: $99, includes spay, microchip and appropriate shots.

Contact: Pawsitively Cats at savecats@pawsitivelycats.org

CALYPSO — CALICO

Age: 1 year