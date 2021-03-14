These pets are up for adoption in Tucson

Adopted: Sabatini and Larkspur from Pima Animal Care Center.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900
Hours: By appointment only.
Sign up to foster: pima.gov/foster or make an appointment to adopt: pima.gov/adopt.
Adoption includes spaying or neutering, vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs.
MILO
ID No.: A680285
Age: 1 year 9 months
Story: Milo is a cute little nugget with a happy personality. He loves going for walks, smelling all the smells and checking out all there is to see. This fellow likes treats in exchange for doing his tricks. For starters, he does a fabulous sit, shake and down. Milo makes good eye contact, is a friendly companion, and would make a good jogging partner.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
JOSEL
ID No.: A729902
Age: 2 years
Story: Josel wants to know if you’re up for a game of soccer? Or tennis? Or basketball? This guy loves to play ball! He does equally well on both offense and defense. Josel is a friendly, energetic, gentle and waggy-tail pupper. When meeting other dogs in PACC playgroup, Josel was appropriate with greetings, and warmed up and was playful with the other pups.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
LIZZY
ID No.: A731919
Age: 10 years
Story: Lizzy adores people. She’s the sweetest lady with so much love to give. She’s easy to leash up, walks at her own designated speed, and enjoys the opportunity to stop and smell all the flowers. She’s a wonderful companion, always happy, and appreciates the time she gets to spend with her human friends.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
KALENO
ID No.: A729824
Age: 4 years
Story: Kaleno loves going for walks. He greets all the volunteers calmly when they enter his kennel and he’s easy to leash from a solid sit. Kaleno engages well with his handlers, he loves treats and takes them with a very gentle mouth. He loves touch and attention and can be very affectionate. Kaleno welcomes all the snuggles, has decided he’s a lap dog and says if you’re in need of a jogging partner, he can keep up with you.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
SAM
ID No.: A717251
Age: 6 years
Story: Sam is a gentle soul who prefers to take life at his own pace. He enjoys a nice meander around the lake, taking his time to enjoy the scents and sights in the fresh air. Sam has good leash manners, he checks in regularly to see if there are any tasty treats to be had and takes them with a gentle mouth. Sam did well when meeting other dogs in PACC playgroup, noted to be friendly and appropriate with the dogs and enjoyed exploring the yard on his own.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
BAGHEERA
ID No.: A733414
Age: 1 year
Story: Bagheera is a handsome floof with a super silky coat. He daydreams of stretching across the window sill, catching sun puddles while gazing out at the lizards and bunnies. In return for some head scritches, you’ll hear the sweet sound of his purr.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
PETS FOR ADOPTION AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
GARFIELD
Age: 9 years
Story: This dapper guy is looking for a quiet and calm place to call his forever home. Garfield is very laid-back and likes spending one-on-one time with his human, but also enjoys doing his own thing whether that be napping in a cubby or window watching, just enjoying the simpler things. He does well with other cats, but would be most comfortable in a home without dogs. He also would do best with older kids. Garfield is neutered, current on vaccines, microchipped, negative for FIV/FeLV and recently had a dental to help his mouth feel its best.
Fee: $85
Contact: Southern Arizona Cat Rescue, 520-200-1643, or Adoption@sacatrescue.org
STACHIO — TUXEDO, DOMESTIC SHORTHAIR
Age: 4 months
Story: Stachio is a handsome kitty. This little guy is ready to be socialized in his forever home. He is still skittish but is nonstop purring when his foster parent is in the room. His foster parent says: “He is coming to me, slowly, enjoys being held and loved on his timing, but I feel he is ready to be adopted, to a cat-savvy person. He will acclimate within days to whoever sits with him and feeds him. I started by hand feeding him and now he is happy to have me sit with him when he eats.” If you’re a cat-savvy person, who is patient and willing to wait for this feline to get to know you, then give Paws Patrol a call and make an appointment to meet this sweet pea. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $40. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, 520-207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment, give us a call.
FRIEND — DILUTE TORTI, DOMESTIC SHORTHAIR
Age: 5 years
Story: Friend is a beautiful kitty. She was found in a cat colony in Tucson and shows no hint of fearing humans. In fact, she is very affectionate, calm and loving. When Friend came to Paws Patrol, she had an ear infection and needed dental work. Once she is fully recovered from her treatments, she will be ready to be someone’s loving companion. She loves being petted and we know she will be ready for someone’s lap cat in no time. If you are looking for an affectionate kitty who likes to lean in for extra pets, then Friend is for you. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $20. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, 520-207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment, give us a call.
PEACHES
Age: 2 years
Story: Peaches was found wandering and spent time with her rescuer whose 5-year-old child gave her the name. She is a gentle and affectionate girl who got along with the family pets and rides well in a car.
Fee: $85, includes spay, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or talgv.org. We are currently closed to the public except for appointments to meet our animals.
Meet: By appointment. TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. daily
YOGURT
Age: 2 years
Story: Yogurt lived with a family that included two big dogs and a 10-year-old child. She’s a charming, friendly but independent girl who would enjoy an active family.
Fee: $45, includes spay, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or talgv.org. We are currently closed to the public except for appointments to meet our animals.
Meet: By appointment. TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. daily
BUDDY
ID No.: 902157
Age: 15 years
Story: Buddy is an easygoing, low-maintenance guy. He’s affectionate and loving, and ready to get out of the shelter and into a loving home. All Buddy needs is a fresh start and new beginning after his owner who he lived with for his entire life passed away.
Fee: Free
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; Noon-5 p.m. Sundays
GABRIEL
ID No.: 830110
Age: 7 years
Story: Gabriel is a senior boy who would be an excellent fit for someone who likes nice slow walks and lots of couch snuggles. Gabriel needs someone who will love him again after his owner passed away.
Fee: Free
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; Noon-5 p.m. Sundays
DOT — DSH BLACK
Age: 11 months
Story: Dot is still waiting for her forever home. She is quite happy in her foster home and loves being their office assistant.
Dot came to us last year with her four siblings when they were just days old. Their mama was found deceased in an alley; thankfully the person noticed she had been nursing babies and went looking for them. They were bottle fed by one of our fabulous fosters then moved to the current foster home when they were ready to be rambunctious kittens and run all over the house.
If you are interested in meeting her, please fill our online adoption application at www.pawsitivelycats.org, then we will schedule a time for you to visit her in her foster home. Masks and hand-washing required please.
Fee: $110, includes spay, microchip and appropriate shots.
Contact: Pawsitively Cats at pawsitivelycats.org.
LYLE
Age: 2 years
Story: Orange striped Lyle is a very sweet and loving guy. He gets along with other cats, but not with dogs. Lyle marks his territory from time to time and would do best in a home where he has access to a secure outside enclosure. Learn more about Lyle at tucne.ws/1h1k.
Fee: $140
Contact: Moon & Stars Animal Rescue, 520-314-1707, moonandstarsanimalrescue@gmail.com, moonandstarsanimalrescue.org.
Meet: Call to make an appointment.
BEAR — GERMAN SHEPHERD
Age: 1½ years
Story: Bear is a great boy who is good with dogs and needs an active family. He has not been around children or cats. He is full of energy and love and will want to spend all his time with you. He is kennel and house trained but pees if he gets excited. He knows basic commands and is learning leash manners. Bear is very smart and is motivated by treats. He is still puppy-like and will need Nylabones and toys to chew. Learn more about Bear at tucne.ws/1h1l.
Fee: $150
Contact: Moon & Stars Animal Rescue, 520-314-1707, moonandstarsanimalrescue@gmail.com, moonandstarsanimalrescue.org.
Meet: Call to make an appointment.