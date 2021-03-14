These pets are up for adoption in Tucson

Story: Stachio is a handsome kitty. This little guy is ready to be socialized in his forever home. He is still skittish but is nonstop purring when his foster parent is in the room. His foster parent says: “He is coming to me, slowly, enjoys being held and loved on his timing, but I feel he is ready to be adopted, to a cat-savvy person. He will acclimate within days to whoever sits with him and feeds him. I started by hand feeding him and now he is happy to have me sit with him when he eats.” If you’re a cat-savvy person, who is patient and willing to wait for this feline to get to know you, then give Paws Patrol a call and make an appointment to meet this sweet pea. Adoption qualifications required.