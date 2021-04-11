These pets are up for adoption in Tucson

Story: Kitty Cat is a lovely senior cat that has quite the history. When she was about 9 or 10 years old, her family took her to PACC with a broken jaw. Not long after that, she ended up in Paws Patrol. In 2017, Kitty Cat was adopted. She was happy with the wonderful lady who showed her love and kindness for many years. Kitty Cat is back because her mom is very ill and no longer can care for her. Kitty Cat has had a full veterinarian exam and is in good shape for a senior cat. She is currently in foster care and her foster parent says Kitty Cat loves being brushed and held. She is not a troublesome cat at all. She just wants a nice quiet home and to spend the rest of her life in one place. If you want to make a difference in a cat’s life, do it for Kitty Cat. This calico deserves to have a place to call a home and have her happily ever after. Adoption qualifications required.