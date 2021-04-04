These pets are up for adoption in Tucson

DIESEL

ID No.: A508545

Age: 7 years

Story: Diesel is a very lovable guy and quickly wins the hearts of everyone he meets. He’s very affectionate, easy to leash up, walks well on a leash and knows lots of tricks, like sit, down, stay and shake. In his previous home this sweet senior was housebroken, slept on the couch and lived with other dogs.

Fee: $0 adoption fee.

BIG RED

ID No.: A731784

Age: 2 years

Story: Big Red is a mellow fellow who enjoys spending time strolling the park, smelling the smells and hanging out with the volunteers. He’s a little shy, so naturally the shelter is a little much for him. Deep down, we know Big Red wants to be a love bug and this guy is going to blossom and bloom. We’ve already seen him be relaxed and take over the floor while napping in the staff office. Oh, and he thinks chicken is pretty tasty.

Fee: $0 adoption fee.

TROOPER

ID No.: A665767

Age: 4 years