These pets are up for adoption in Tucson

ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900
Hours: By appointment only.
Sign up to foster: pima.gov/foster or make an appointment to adopt: pima.gov/adopt.
Adoption includes spaying or neutering, vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs.
ANGUS
ID No.: A725597
Age: 3 years
Story: Angus has it all — a sweet, gentlemanly personality and a cool one-eyed pirate look! He came to PACC after being hit by a car and recently had surgery, so he would love to crash at someone’s house as a foster while he recovers. He’s handsome and friendly, mellow and easy to handle, takes treats gently, knows sit, shake and down. If you’re interested in giving this guy a comfy place while he heals, please email PACC.foster@pima.gov.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
DIESEL
ID No.: A508545
Age: 7 years
Story: Diesel is a very lovable guy and quickly wins the hearts of everyone he meets. He’s very affectionate, easy to leash up, walks well on a leash and knows lots of tricks, like sit, down, stay and shake. In his previous home this sweet senior was housebroken, slept on the couch and lived with other dogs.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
BIG RED
ID No.: A731784
Age: 2 years
Story: Big Red is a mellow fellow who enjoys spending time strolling the park, smelling the smells and hanging out with the volunteers. He’s a little shy, so naturally the shelter is a little much for him. Deep down, we know Big Red wants to be a love bug and this guy is going to blossom and bloom. We’ve already seen him be relaxed and take over the floor while napping in the staff office. Oh, and he thinks chicken is pretty tasty.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
TROOPER
ID No.: A665767
Age: 4 years
Story: Trooper is a big sweetheart who just wants a person or people to snuggle up with and who will shower him with love and affection. He’s just about perfect on a leash and will adjust to your pace while out and about. Trooper takes treats nicely, was housebroken in his previous home and in PACC playgroup, Trooper was appropriate and tolerant with the other dogs, but mainly kept to himself.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
LEELO
ID No.: A728340
Age: 5 years
Story: Leelo enjoys car rides, chicken nuggets and strolls around the park. This girl is super sweet and would make a great companion! She loves to be loved on (pets and scratches are a big hit with her), she’s housebroken, playful, sits for treats and takes them gently, is crate trained and she’s learning leave it and stop and go. This girl is an A+ student!
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
DANA POINT — DSH
ID No.: A722393
Age: 8 years
Story: Dana Point is a cautious and shy little girl, but is sure to warm up to you after some time and be the love bug she is today. She gets along with other cats, loves to play with her jingle ball, wants all the belly rubs and she’s always one of the first to greet you when you come in the room.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
PETS FOR ADOPTION AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
CHOCOLATE (CHIHUAHUA MIX) and GEORGE (POODLE)
Age: 13 years
Fee: $50 each
Story: Chocolate and George are a bonded pair and must be adopted together. Both are 13-year-olds and are seeking either a foster or permanent home since the passing of their owner. George is blind. These sweet boys seek a quiet home without kids, but a loving and patient person to care for them. They are fine with other dogs, but not sure how they will react to cats. Both neutered and current on all vaccinations. Learn more about Chocolate and George at https://www.moonandstarsanimalrescue.org/adoptable-dogs.
Contact: Moon & Stars Animal Rescue, 520-314-1707, moonandstarsanimalrescue@gmail.com, moonandstarsanimalrescue.org.
Meet: Call to make an appointment.
BINGO (DSH GREY AND WHITE) and FELIX (DSH WHITE AND BLACK)
Age: 10 years (Bingo) and 11 years (Felix)
Story: Bingo and her brother Felix came to the shelter after their human died from COVID-19. Bingo is an outgoing, talkative lady who loves attention. She loves full body petting. Felix is a bit more reserved. However, once he trusts a person, he is super sweet and will press his head into your hand for pets. To adopt please complete our online application found at pawsitivelycats.org.
Fee: $149 for both, includes alter, microchip and appropriate shots.
Contact: Pawsitively Cats at savecats@pawsitivelycats.org
GABRIEL
ID No.: 830110
Age: 7 years
Story: Gabriel is a senior boy who would be an excellent fit for someone who likes nice, slow walks and lots of couch snuggles. Gabriel needs someone who will love him again after his owner passed away.
Fee: Free
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays
SAGAN
ID No.: 902629
Age: 7 years
Story: Sagan is a well-behaved and laid- back guy. He’s easygoing and enjoys affection, but also appreciates having his alone time. Sagan would love to go home with a quiet family that gives him lots of pets.
Fee: $80
The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus
CLYDE
Age: 3 years
Story: Clyde is a happy and outgoing hound mix boy with discriminating taste when it comes to friends. It’s best if he’s the only pet in a home of active adults who can give him the attention and exercise he needs.
Adoption includes neuter, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or talgv.org. We are currently closed to the public except for appointments to meet our animals.
Meet: By appointment. TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. daily
SERENDIPITY
Age: 10 years
Story: Serendipity is a wonderful, loving tortie lady who can lie with you all day and will play anytime. She loves petting, belly rubs and attention in general, but babies are not popular with her.
Fee: $45, includes spay, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley
CHULO (ORANGE/RED TABBY) and AVALANCHE (DOMESTIC SHORTHAIR)
Age: Both are 2 years
Story: Chulo and Avalanche were rescued from a hoarding case. Chulo will accept anyone once he trusts them, Avalanche prefers men. They are a bonded pair and need to be adopted together. Chulo is a talker and is food driven and loves chasing a laser light. They really need a foster family or permanent family who is familiar with less socialized cats who need extra time and patience to gain trust from caregivers. They need a special person or family who can help them become acclimated to a home environment. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $40 for both. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, 520-207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment, give us a call.
JEWEL — DILUTE TORTI
Age: 8 months
Story: Jewel is very shy and frightened but is being fostered. She tolerates being petted and brushed and loves to be held close to you. She needs some time to adjust and would do best with another cat who can provide her comfort and ease her anxieties. She needs a patient person and calm environment as she continues to develop into the awesome cat she can be. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $40. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Paws Patrol