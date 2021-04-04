 Skip to main content
These pets are up for adoption in Tucson

ODYSSEY — DSH BLACK AND WHITE

Age: 2 years

Story: Odyssey came to us from another shelter, with her sister, and all of their kittens. They gave birth about the same time, and co-parented their kiddos; the kittens and her sister have been adopted, and so now it’s Odyssey’s turn! She’s a little quiet, a little shy, and very calm. She also has a little bit of “kid” left in her, so she does like to play and gets the occasional zoomies! She’s affectionate, sweet, and very loving—just give her a couple minutes to say hello before you give her those ear scratchies. She would love to snuggle with you, and snoozing in all of your sunny spots, if you give her a chance. Fill out an adoption application here https://bit.ly/2Ws7HCG.

Fees: $80

Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st

Meet: By appointment only. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday

 The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary

Adopted: Bear from Moon and Stars; Jade from Paws Patrol Cats; Gaston, Boba and Yoyo from Pima Animal Care Center.

ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER

Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900

Hours: By appointment only.

Sign up to foster: pima.gov/foster or make an appointment to adopt: pima.gov/adopt.

Adoption includes spaying or neutering, vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs.

ANGUS

DIESEL

BIG RED

TROOPER

LEELO

DANA POINT — DSH

PETS FOR ADOPTION AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS

CHOCOLATE (CHIHUAHUA MIX) and GEORGE (POODLE)

BINGO (DSH GREY AND WHITE) and FELIX (DSH WHITE AND BLACK)

GABRIEL

SAGAN

CLYDE

SERENDIPITY

CHULO (ORANGE/RED TABBY) and AVALANCHE (DOMESTIC SHORTHAIR)

JEWEL — DILUTE TORTI

