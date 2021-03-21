These pets are up for adoption in Tucson

Adopted: Peaches was adopted from the Animal League of Green Valley. Louie, Django, Mary Jane and Scarletto were adopted from the Pima Animal Care Center.
BRADLEY
ID No.: A729679
Age: 5 years
Story: Bradley will greet you at his kennel, always ready for a walk around the park. He’s playful and loves playing with a soccer ball. He’s been known to have a blast playing in the kiddie pool. Bradley is treat-motivated and gives polite sits and downs upon request. He’s a chipper guy, always happy to accept pets and affection.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
BRIELLA
ID No.: A730450
Age: 3 years
Story: Briella is a stunning young lady who can be a bit shy, is a bit goofy, curious and affectionate. Briella leashes up and exits her kennel easily; while out for her walk she loves to sniff all the things. If you’re lucky, she’ll roll over and offer her belly for belly rubs. Brielle is a sweet female, a good listener, and is fun and easy to handle. She has a lovely sit, makes good eye contact and is very in touch with her handler.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
GHOST
ID No.: A727957
Age: 4 years
Story: Ghost is an explorer. He enjoys exploring the yard, inspecting and sniffing all around. He loves for toys to be tossed — he’ll chase after them and then carries them back in his mouth. He’ll take a break from the toys so he can show you how well he can do zoomies and then he’ll gently bump your hand so you can throw the toys again.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
PRUNO
ID No.: A730562
Age: 6 years
Story: Pruno loves his stuffed dog and he takes it with him on his walks. He’s an energetic malewho has a curious personality. On his daily walks with volunteers, he loves to smell all the smells and keep an eye out for anything interesting. He’s definitely a lover, one of those dogs who leans into you for scratches and soaks up all the affection he can.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
BLAZER
ID No.: A730629
Age: 2 years
Story: Blazer is a smart male and very food-motivated, so he learns quickly. In the play yard, Blazer enjoys practicing the skills he already knows, like sit, shake, down, watch, stay and leave it. He loves to fetch balls, play tug or throw the tire toy around to himself. Blazer is a really sweet male, full of life and has a great personality.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
ARETHA — DSH
ID No.: A728741
Age: 1 year
Story: Aretha is a social female and loves meeting people. She enjoys pets and belly rubs and loves to show off for everyone. Aretha has the silkiest fur, she loves crinkle toys and enjoys being high on her perch so she can watch all the happenings outside her window. Aretha is currently in foster care but is available for adoption. Please email PACC.AdoptAFoster@pima.gov if you’re interested in adopting her.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
POPPY and HARRY — ORANGE TABBY’S
Age: 7 years (Poppy) and 5 years (Harry)
Story: Poppy and Harry are a bonded pair and need to be adopted together. When Poppy and Harry were rescued from a cat colony in Tucson, Poppy had dental issues and had a few teeth removed. Now, the vet says he is very healthy. Poppy is a gentle and handsome male. He had a scary life outside and is glad to be safe and well fed in a foster home. Although he is still very shy, Poppy gets along well with younger kitties and his brother, Harry. Poppy also loves being brushed and petted. The ideal family for Poppy is patient, cat-savvy and would be one who can adopt him and his brother, Harry, together. These two kitties are low-energy, shy and need a quiet home. Harry is Poppy’s brother. When rescued, Harry’s entire stomach and inside of his back legs were matted to the skin and Harry had to be shaved. Thorns had pierced his back legs and his wounds had to be stapled. He had complete bloodwork done and is healthy. He will be ready for a home by April 1 and is given preference to those who will adopt him with his brother, Poppy. Make arrangements to meet this shy guy by calling the office. He likes being petted but is still a little shy and nervous around people. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: For the bonded pair, $30. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, AZ. 520-207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment, give us a call.
JADE — CALICO
Age: 2 years
Story: Jade is a beautiful calico. She was found in Patagonia and was very shy and scared of her new indoor surroundings. In her foster home, she is starting to blossom. She loves being petted and is beginning to feel comfortable sitting on her foster mom’s lap. It will take her awhile to completely adjust, but with a patient person and calm environment, she will be a great cat. And she is used to other cats, no dogs. (Jade is on the right, Ruby is on the left.) Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $20. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
RADISH —DSH
Age: 11 months
Story: Radish, like his namesake can be spicy but he also has a sweet side to him. One thing is for certain, he’s not for everybody. He will need someone special to see his great qualities and accept him and his quirks. He came to us from a small rural shelter and has spent time in his foster home learning how to be a cat. Radish can be a little spicy when he’s overstimulated and startled and because of this he will need an experienced adopter, someone who can help redirect his energy, exercise and play with him on a daily basis. Radish loves toys and perching at the very top of the cat tree, looking out the window. Food (wet, dry and treats) is the way to his heart. He also does well with other high-energy cats and dogs. He will do best in a home with no young kids.
Fee: $110, he is current on vaccines, dewormed, microchipped and tested negative for FIV/FeLV.
Contact: Southern Arizona Cat Rescue, adoption@sacatrescue.org or 520-200-1643
JUNEAU
Age: 1 year
Story: Juneau needs a job that involves plenty of exercise. He’s playful, exuberant, and really just a puppy at heart. He walks well on a leash and is curious when meeting people and other dogs. He’s never met a stranger he didn’t like.
Fee: $85, includes neuter, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or talgv.org. We are currently closed to the public except for appointments to meet our animals.
Meet: By appointment. TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.
ADA
Age: 7 years
Story: Ada’s a super-sweet female who loves cuddles, some head-rubbing and petting, and a little play too. She lived happily indoors since kittenhood until dad’s allergic girlfriend moved in. So Ada had to move on.
Fee: $45, includes spay, shots and microchip.
CEESA
ID No.: 901788
Age: 8 years
Story: Ceesa is a gentle love bug. She loves to cuddle and be pet, and will let you know she wants attention with a soft little meow. Ceesa needs a family who will give her beautiful long coat the attention and love it deserves.
Fee: $50
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus, 520-327-6088, ext. 173
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; Noon-5 p.m. Sundays
LUCY
ID No.: 901082
Age: 3 years
Story: Lucy is an energetic, friendly female. She enjoys playing with people and other dogs. Lucy is looking for a family who can give her lots of attention and walks.
Fee: Free
FAYE — DILUTE TORTI
Age: 9 years
Story: Faye was rescued from Animal Control several years ago. We recently took her in from a local small rescue after her caregiver had a stroke. Faye is a sweet female who loves head rubs and will talk to you until she gets attention. Now she needs her forever home where she can be showered with love. To adopt complete our online application found at pawsitivelycats.org
Fee: $99, includes spay, microchip and appropriate shots.
Contact: Pawsitively Cats at savecats@pawsitivelycats.org