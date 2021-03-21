These pets are up for adoption in Tucson

Story: Poppy and Harry are a bonded pair and need to be adopted together. When Poppy and Harry were rescued from a cat colony in Tucson, Poppy had dental issues and had a few teeth removed. Now, the vet says he is very healthy. Poppy is a gentle and handsome male. He had a scary life outside and is glad to be safe and well fed in a foster home. Although he is still very shy, Poppy gets along well with younger kitties and his brother, Harry. Poppy also loves being brushed and petted. The ideal family for Poppy is patient, cat-savvy and would be one who can adopt him and his brother, Harry, together. These two kitties are low-energy, shy and need a quiet home. Harry is Poppy’s brother. When rescued, Harry’s entire stomach and inside of his back legs were matted to the skin and Harry had to be shaved. Thorns had pierced his back legs and his wounds had to be stapled. He had complete bloodwork done and is healthy. He will be ready for a home by April 1 and is given preference to those who will adopt him with his brother, Poppy. Make arrangements to meet this shy guy by calling the office. He likes being petted but is still a little shy and nervous around people. Adoption qualifications required.