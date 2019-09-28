After four months of huddling around air conditioning units to avoid the city’s blistering summertime heat, Tucsonans are hitting the road to explore the unmatched scenery and wildlife of Arizona’s state parks.
From towering saguaro cacti and sweeping desert landscapes to soaring ruby-crowned kinglets and ponderosa-filled forests, these parks offer a range of experiences that appeal to all levels of hikers, campers and overall outdoor enthusiasts.
Here are four close-to-home places you can escape to this fall:
Catalina State Park
11570 N. Oracle Road, 31 minutes north of downtown Tucson
Scenic views: Located north of Tucson, with a park entrance just south of where East Tangerine Road meets North Oracle Road in Oro Valley, Catalina State Park is tucked away along the western edge of the Santa Catalina Mountains. You’ll see a gradual increase in saguaro cacti as you immerse yourself in the park, as well as canyons, foothills and streams.
Cool off: Temperatures become mild here from October through May, making Catalina perfect for outdoor activities during the fall. Temperatures rarely exceed 85 degrees or drop below 42 degrees from October through December, according to the park’s website.
This time period is wonderful for wildlife viewing as the animals become more active after a long hot summer.
Worth the drive: Equestrians, rejoice! Catalina State Park offers horse trails for relaxing rides through the desert landscape. There are also some incredibly beautiful hiking trails. Out of eight trails, seven allow you to cruise on a mountain bike. Leashed, well-behaved dogs can traverse most of these paths.
While some of the more popular wildflowers are not in bloom during the fall season, there are still desert critters, wildlife and animal educational programs offered throughout the year. Recover after your hike or bike ride with a sunset meal at one of the park’s many picnic locations. There are over 120 campsites here that include water and electrical amenities. The campgrounds boast modern restrooms equipped with hot showers and flushing toilets. RVs are welcome here with no limits on their size. Campsites can only be reserved for up to 14 consecutive nights.
Costs: Entrance fees cost $7 vehicle/$3 cyclists. Camping costs $20-$30
More information: 520-628-5798, azstateparks.com/reserve/catalina/camping
Upcoming event
What: Music in the Mountains Concert. Wendy Sweet and her husband will be playing country, pop, and old rock and roll up in the mountains
Where: Catalina State Park
When: 5 p.m. — 6 p.m., Oct. 5, 2019
More: The Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association will have 10 large telescopes available for stargazing after the music, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Mount Lemmon
North on East Catalina Highway, 78 minutes from downtown Tucson
Scenic views: Mount Lemmon is probably the most popular and well-known getaway from Tucson. The 41 miles between the heart of the city and the top of the mountain offer a quick journey to an entirely different world, where pine trees tower over you and cool breezes sweep away your worries.
Cool off: The cooler temperatures on Mt. Lemmon alone are enough to attract Tucsonans up the mountain. The temperatures here consistently stay about 20 degrees cooler than in the city, according to the National Weather Service.
Worth the drive: During the transition from desert to forest, the road up to Mt. Lemmon is surrounded by broadleaf trees that bring fall colors the closer we get to mid-October and November. Campsites allow you to explore the mountain with all of its twists, turns and trails.
Rose Canyon Lake provides a place to enjoy casual fishing. Mount Lemmon also has plenty of wildlife and spots for stargazing.
Costs: Free to drive up the mountain!
Camping: There are both free and fee-based campsites. The five free campsites are dirt road accessible and do not have any restrooms or water. Four of the five free sites sit between mileposts 19 and 24.5. Radio Ridge sits above Ski Valley. There are five fee-based camping sites starting at $22 a night.
More information: tucne.ws/mountlemmon
Upcoming events:
Oktoberfest, where you can enjoy German food, beer and music up in the forest of Mt. Lemmon
When: Saturdays and Sundays, through Oct. 13
Where: 10300 E Ski Run Rd, Mt. Lemmon
Hours: 12 p.m. — 5p.m.
Kartchner Caverns State Park
2980 S. Hwy 90, 49 minutes from downtown Tucson
Scenic view: Located on the road that takes you to Huachuca City and Sierra Vista, Kartchner Caverns offers only a slightly altered landscape from Tucson. The park itself sits in the foothills of the Whetstone Mountains.
Interestingly enough, the only major difference in landscape is the absence of saguaro cacti. Bryce Pantoja, a park ranger specialist at Kartchner, says there are no saguaros because the caves sits between two unique deserts: the Sonoran Desert, where saguaro grows naturally, and the Chihuahuan Desert, which is absent of saguaros.
Cool off: While Kartchner Caverns is only a short distance away from Tucson, the area offers a slight decrease in temperatures. Between September and December, temperatures generally don’t exceed 90 degrees or drop below 28 degrees, according to the park’s website.
The caverns average about 70 degrees with humidity sitting around 99%, so coats inside are unnecessary. But you might want to bring one for the tram ride over.
Worth the drive: The caverns reign supreme as the park’s main attraction. Most of the hills that make up Kartchner Caverns State Park are made of limestone. According to Pantoja, water dissolves limestone, which is how the caves were formed. Inside, an abundance of speleothems, the formations grown over tens of thousands of years, dwell in monstrous spaces.
If you’ve already explored the caves, you can take a hike instead. Trails in the park are rated from beginner to advanced depending on how far back you go, and are lined with vegetation found in the Chihuahuan Desert. Well-behaved dogs are permitted with leashes. A small museum can be found inside the visitor center.
Costs: The entrance fee is $7 per vehicle. It is recommended to call a week in advance to guarantee a specific time for your cave tour. Cave tour tickets are $23 per person, with discounts available for children 13 and younger. Until Oct. 31, $3 discounts are offered to military and Arizona residents. RV camping and tent camping costs $30 a night with a $5 vehicle fee.
More information: 520-586-4100; azstateparks.com/reserve/kartchner/camping
Upcoming events:
Photo tours of Kartchner Caverns
When: 4:30 — 7:30 p.m., Oct. 5, 2019
Where: 2980 S Hwy 90, Benson, AZ 85602
Patagonia Lake State Park
400 Patagonia Lake Road, 80 minutes from downtown Tucson
Scenic View: Surrounded on all sides by coves, campgrounds and a dam, Patagonia Lake State Park is a refreshing getaway from the dry landscape of Southern Arizona.
The man-made, 265-acre lake offers a beach where you can listen to the sounds of tiny wakes slapping the sand. The campgrounds sit on the southern end. A trail running across the eastern side of the lake gives a front-row view of the creek that feeds into the lake.
Wildlife, such as white-tailed deer and great blue heron, thrive near the water and can be seen walking the shoreline.
Cool off: The land surrounding the state park is cooled off by the lake. It also helps that the elevation is over 3,750 feet. From September through December, high temperatures range from 64-90 degrees and dip as low as 28-56 degrees, according to the park’s website.
The lake itself is a refreshing way to cool yourself off during the summer season. Swimming usually continues through October.
Worth the Drive: With a lake as its centerpiece, this state park offers some unique activities to Southern Arizona residents.
Boating is a wildly popular activity here and is easily accessible, especially when the park’s Lakeside Market rents boats. With boating access, if you’re feeling up to it, you can even water ski.
A less strenuous water activity is fishing, and the best part is you don’t even need a boat to do it. The lake is stocked with largemouth bass, flathead catfish, channel catfish, crappie, bluegill, and redear and green sunfish. As the winter months approach, rainbow trout is also stocked. Picnic locations are available all along the southern shore.
The park is a world-renowned bird-watching destination, boasting over 80 different species of bird.
There are 105 campsites available for rent here. They offer picnic tables, a fire ring and grill, and parking for two vehicles. The park has 12 boat-in campsites for those who want to spend the majority of time in the water.
Costs: Entrance fees are $15 weekdays; $20 weekends for one car with four adults; Camping is $20-$30; pontoon boats or motor boats cost $200.00 for four hours, rowboats cost $35 for two hours
More information: 520-287-6965, azstateparks.com/reserve/patagonia-lake/camping
Upcoming events:
Patagonia City Festival, a festival with food vendors, arts and crafts, live music, and a beer and wine garden.
When: 10 a.m. — 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 13
Where: City of Patagonia
Parking: $3