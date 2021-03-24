Plant of the month: Bamboo muhly

Bamboo muhly (Muhlenbergia dumosa) is a lovely perennial native grass — a great option if you want a soft, green look in a part of your yard. It has narrow bamboo-like leaves and thin stems. It grows 3-6 feet tall and 4-6 feet wide and can be planted in groups if you have the space. It grows in clumps and spreads very slowly, so it does not become invasive.

Bamboo muhly can be pruned or left to grow naturally. Some recommend trimming it down in the late winter when it turns golden, but it’s not necessary, and if you trim it you will miss out on the lovely billowing movement in the winter and early spring winds. It will require a moderate amount of water compared with other natives if you want it to stay green, but it’s drought-tolerant and will survive most of our high temperatures with fairly low supplemental watering. When the flowers form in late fall, it takes on a delicate pinkish hue.

Bamboo muhly is native to southern Arizona, the Chihuahuan desert, and down to Mexico. It can take full sun, but will need more water than if planted in an area with afternoon shade. It naturally grows in canyons and cliff ledges, so it likes well-draining soil; make sure you remove caliche from the planting area.