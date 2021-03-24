Plant of the month: Bamboo muhly

Bamboo muhly (Muhlenbergia dumosa) is a lovely perennial native grass — a great option if you want a soft, green look in a part of your yard. It has narrow bamboo-like leaves and thin stems. It grows 3-6 feet tall and 4-6 feet wide and can be planted in groups if you have the space. It grows in clumps and spreads very slowly, so it does not become invasive.
Bamboo muhly can be pruned or left to grow naturally. Some recommend trimming it down in the late winter when it turns golden, but it’s not necessary, and if you trim it you will miss out on the lovely billowing movement in the winter and early spring winds. It will require a moderate amount of water compared with other natives if you want it to stay green, but it’s drought-tolerant and will survive most of our high temperatures with fairly low supplemental watering. When the flowers form in late fall, it takes on a delicate pinkish hue.
Bamboo muhly is native to southern Arizona, the Chihuahuan desert, and down to Mexico. It can take full sun, but will need more water than if planted in an area with afternoon shade. It naturally grows in canyons and cliff ledges, so it likes well-draining soil; make sure you remove caliche from the planting area.
It’s fairly hardy, to at least the low 20s, with some sources saying it can even survive temperatures down to 0 degrees F — it grows in the wild to 6,000 feet, so this latter number is more likely. It makes a soft whispering sound when the wind is blowing and has a gentle movement due to its narrow, long leaves. You will probably want to plant it where you can see it gently billowing in the breeze.
Native grasses make excellent cover for birds and insects, and this one is so attractive that it’s a great candidate for anyone wanting to create a habitat in their yard. Bamboo muhly is a larval food for the orange skipper butterfly, so you may notice tiny eggs and caterpillars on your plant.
