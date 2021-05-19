Plant of the month: Creosote bush

Not surprisingly, given its unique biochemical compounds, the creosote bush was considered a medicinal plant by various Native American tribes in the desert southwest. It was used for treatment of infections, snakebite, and as a topical wound treatment, among other uses. More recently, some of its compounds have been investigated as cancer treatments.

Creosote is extremely heat and drought tolerant. It only opens its leaf pores and photosynthesizes in the mornings; its leaves face southeast to make the most of early morning sun. This adaptation allows it to avoid losing precious water through the leaf pores during the heat of the day.

Creosote bush is greatly underutilized in home and urban landscaping. It’s a great plant for hot, extremely sunny locations. It’s very easy to grow; once it is established it thrives on benign neglect. Just don’t over-water it, which will kill it rather quickly. When you plant it, make sure it has good drainage and lots of sun; water it a couple of times a week for a month or two and then gradually decrease your watering. Once it’s established, it shouldn’t need to be watered at all. It does fine with pruning, so if you have a large one that’s in your way you can trim it back — just give it some extra water as it’s recovering.

