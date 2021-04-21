Plant of the month: Desert lavender

Desert lavender (Hyptis or Condea emoryi) is a native shrub in the mint family which grows in canyons, on rocky slopes, and other inhospitable spots throughout southwest California, Arizona, Sonora, and Nevada. Desert lavender likes to be in well-draining soil, since its natural habitat is mainly rocky canyon slopes.

It can take full sun to part shade, and in your yard it will benefit from some additional water during the hot months, which should keep it blooming from spring through the summer.

It can grow up to 6-feet wide and around 8-feet tall, but it will probably take a while to get there. It has a moderate growth rate, but when planted in native soil will do well with minimal extra water once established. Its purple lavender-like flower stalks make it a great plant for pollinators — bees love it! Once it grows to a nice, dense size, birds will like hiding in the branches. It’s also a nice plant to have around if you like herbal scents, since its foliage will give off a fresh, lavender-like fragrance when brushed against or after rain.