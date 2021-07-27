Plant of the month: Pineapple guava

The pineapple guava (Acca sellowiana) is a small fruit tree that has been grown from Scotland to New Zealand. This beautiful small tree is a great candidate for many gardens. It is native to South America but grows well in our climate, since it’s hardy to 10 F and likes our sun (mostly). It grows to about 15 feet tall, and can be pruned as a large shrub or a small tree.

While the pineapple guava likes full sun, it would do best with some afternoon shade, particularly if you want it to produce fruit. It is fairly drought-tolerant, but will need a fair amount of water during our hot summers, and good drainage is a must. It tolerates poor soil and many gardeners recommend against fertilizing.

The pineapple guava is a great all-’rounder — it can be espaliered, trained flat against a wall; grown in a container; as an informal hedge; or as a small patio tree. It’s evergreen, and has beautiful two-colored oval leaves — dark green on top and silvery on the bottom. The flowers are cotton-candy pink with red stamens, and, like the fruit, are edible. The plant is reported to be deer-resistant (although I’m not sure about the fruit!). It has no thorns and little litter. It can be grown from seed or cuttings, but should be fairly easy to find in nurseries.