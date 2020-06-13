Political cartoons with a twist; supporting bereaved parents: Tucsonans share coronavirus experiences

We are all in this together. When times get tough, Tucsonans come together and help one another. That is what makes this big city with a small-town feel such a great place to live.

This weekly series shares what life is like for your fellow community members while sheltering in place.

Close your eyes and let

the storyteller work

While sheltering in place, to borrow a popular term from our sister state California, I’ve thought of a few COVID-19-related political cartoons. However, my total lack of drawing ability presents a bit of a conundrum. So, I’m trying out a new genre, the storyteller’s political cartoon.

In the first cartoon, two men are walking into a drugstore. One is obviously wealthy, having just exited his Porsche convertible in an expensive suit. The other guy appears down on his luck. The rich guy wants a pack of top-of-the-line plush toilet paper, three-ply quilted. The second guy can afford only a single role of generic one-ply. The clerk shrugs his shoulders and points to empty shelves. The caption reads: “Lack of toilet paper: the great equalizer.”

The second cartoon takes place at Tucson International Airport, where all travelers, as well as personnel, are now required to wear masks. Caption reads: “Every mass gathering should be a mask gathering.”

Then there’s this: With Dr. Anthony Fauci giving hope that by early 2021 a vaccine should be ready, writers for the dictionary’s latest edition wish to eliminate current expressions that will have become obsolete by then, such as social distancing, PPE, essential services, and more. The caption reads: “Wishful thinking?”