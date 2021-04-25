Practice patience in God to reap rewards

James 5:7-8 says “Be patient therefore, brethren, unto the coming of the Lord. Behold, the husbandman waiteth for the precious fruit of the Earth and hath long patience for it, until he receive the early and latter rain. Be ye also patient; stablish your hearts: for the coming of the Lord draweth nigh.”

The book of James was written to a group of Christians who were being abused, taken advantage of and persecuted. These Christians were facing such great opposition that many had to flee their homes in search of safety. As James wrote this letter under the direction of the Holy Spirit, he wanted them to know how to live out their faith in the middle of difficulty. Their faith was being tested and James wanted to make sure they passed.

In these verses, he gives the picture of a farmer. The farmer prepares the ground, plants the seed and waits patiently for the crops to rise from the Earth. There are many variables that he takes into consideration. Some of these are in his control and some of them are out of his control. Still, he patiently and hopefully waits for the crops to produce enough fruit to meet his needs.