Practice patience in God to reap rewards

James 5:7-8 says “Be patient therefore, brethren, unto the coming of the Lord. Behold, the husbandman waiteth for the precious fruit of the Earth and hath long patience for it, until he receive the early and latter rain. Be ye also patient; stablish your hearts: for the coming of the Lord draweth nigh.”
The book of James was written to a group of Christians who were being abused, taken advantage of and persecuted. These Christians were facing such great opposition that many had to flee their homes in search of safety. As James wrote this letter under the direction of the Holy Spirit, he wanted them to know how to live out their faith in the middle of difficulty. Their faith was being tested and James wanted to make sure they passed.
In these verses, he gives the picture of a farmer. The farmer prepares the ground, plants the seed and waits patiently for the crops to rise from the Earth. There are many variables that he takes into consideration. Some of these are in his control and some of them are out of his control. Still, he patiently and hopefully waits for the crops to produce enough fruit to meet his needs.
Our lives are much the same. We expect that our hard work will someday pay off. We try our best to make the right decisions and hope that one day God will turn even the worst of circumstances into something beautiful. Like the farmer, there are many things in our control. We can’t reap a harvest if we never plant the seed. Yet, at the same time, we must remember that it is God who gives the increase.
What do we do after we have done everything we can?
Be patient. The Bible compares our lives to a race and God is using the difficult moments to help you build endurance.
Stablish your hearts. In other words, take courage. While you may be filled with fear, regret and doubt, you can move into the future courageously because God is going to use this situation for your ultimate good.
Remember, you are not made for this world. Throughout Scripture, we are reminded that we should live our lives with an eternal perspective. Not every problem will be resolved in this world. That is why we are constantly pointed to the return of Christ. He is the righteous judge who will bring all things into order. Wait patiently on him.
The Bible says that we will reap a reward if we patiently endure. While you may not receive everything you imagined in this life, if you’re resting in him, he has something even better waiting for you when he returns.
Please share your spiritual thoughts. We would like to include your original sermon or scriptures of encouragement. If you are minister at a local church from any denomination, please share your thoughts for print (500 words or less, short bio and head shot): sbbrown@tucson.com or call 520-807-8466.