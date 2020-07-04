Rancher and artist retired in Tucson still makes art

What does a retired rancher who is also an artist do when she moves to Southern Arizona? She takes amazing photos of local wildlife in action, donating some to wildlife nonprofits and attracting a following of fans.

Sheryl Hester lived on a ranch in Montana for most of her life. She studied art in college and became Montana's first police artist after training at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office. As a police artist she did crime scene layout sketches and composite sketches of suspects.

Now retired, Hester lives in Sun City and has found a wealth of photographic subjects at and near the golf course. She enjoys being outdoors but lately has had mobility issues, so she uses her golf cart to get around.

She'll park and wait.

"We're allowed to do that on our course in the off hours ─ early in the morning and in the evening. It's not always ideal for perfect lighting," Hester says, "but I'm persistent and devoted to it. I go out two or three hours every single day."

While she's out on her golf cart, sometimes other walkers will steer Hester to where they have seen some animals out and about.