Looking for a way to burn off those Thanksgiving calories?
A new weekly community fitness concept dubbed “parkrun” has launched in Tucson, and it’s free.
The Himmel Park parkrun is a timed, 5K (3.1-mile) event that is paired with a coffee/breakfast meet-up afterwards at Rincon Market, 2513 E. Sixth St., every Saturday.
The parkrun concept started with a small group of runners in London in 2004. Since then, it has spread to 20 countries around the world. Tucson’s Himmel Park launched as an official parkrun organization on Nov. 17.
If you’re not a runner, don’t worry, all fitness levels are welcome including runners, walkers, parents with strollers and even children ages 4 and up can register. Leashed dogs, known as “barkrunners” are also welcome.
The event is volunteer-organized and free to participants. It will be held rain or shine at 8 a.m. at Himmel Park, 1000 N. Tucson Blvd., November through March, and then shift to a 7 a.m. start in April through October.
For more information or to register, visit parkrun.us/himmel.