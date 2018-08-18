We just spent the last three months reading books with Tucson connections.
And it was glorious.
With recommendations from the Pima County Library, Bookmans, Mostly Books and Antigone Books, This Is Tucson put together a Summer Reading Challenge for Grown-Ups to showcase 36 titles divided among 12 categories. Most books have Tucson authors, settings or cultural similarities.
In May, participants were challenged to read one book from each category with the promise of prizes, like any good summer reading challenge would. So now it’s time to collect.
The summer of local reading challenge is being capped off with a celebration on Sunday, Aug. 19 at Analog Hour (a screen-free time) at Exo Roast Co., 403 N. Sixth Ave. You can also mosey next door to Tap and Bottle for a second Analog Hour location.
Bring your reading tracker (if you didn’t get a printed one, you can do that at thisistucson.com/readingchallenge), with the titles you read crossed off. The first 50 people to show their reading tracker will get a “Read Local” cactus book tote designed by the Arizona Daily Star’s Chiara Bautista and printed locally by CREAM Design and Print.
No book reports required. And it’s OK if you didn’t finish a book from every single category. Stop by for a prize either way, as long as they last.
We also need your help to count how many challenge books we read this summer. You can contribute to a bookshelf display, which will also enter you in a raffle to win a bookish prize — a signed copy of “Invitation to a Bonfire,” a new release by Tucson author Adrienne Celt.
Join the Facebook group #ThisIsTucson Book Club for future updates and to share more bookish love.