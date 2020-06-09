Escape coronavirus cabin fever with one of these Arizona road trips

Sonoita/Elgin wine country

There are more than a dozen farm wineries in the Southern Arizona wine region and all of them are open for business. But it’s not business as usual.

Most have instituted social distancing measures that limit the number of people in their tasting rooms at one time. And they are required to make sure their patrons are having a little cheese with their wine. Not literally, of course, but winery patrons must consume food on premises — even if it’s a bag of chips, a burger you brought in from the outside or fare from a food truck parked in front of the winery. That’s a requirement from the state liquor authority, said Lori Reynolds, the longtime winemaker of the state’s oldest winery, Sonoita Vineyards.

Reynolds said her winery is conducting tastings on the patio and limiting use of the tasting room and bar area except on slower weekdays.

Reynolds said Sonoita Vineyards had a busy weekend over Memorial Day, but business has slowed a bit since. She and her fellow vintners usually see their busiest times in the spring, which was lost due to the coronavirus pandemic. Groups of 10 or more will be broken into smaller groups.