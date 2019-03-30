Meet Me at Maynards, the community meet-up-and-move event, is celebrating its 10th birthday with a party.
Meet Me at Maynards began April 13, 2009, as a way to get people out and moving and to support Tucson’s Downtown. Walks begin and end at Maynards Market where active adults can listen to live music, exercise and dine at any of the more than 25 restaurants offering discounts for the events.
Walks happen every Monday, with check-in from 5:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Participants may begin their walks any time after checking in. Incentive rewards are offered for participants based on miles walked. Learn more at meetmeatmaynards.com.
The birthday celebration is 5-8 p.m., April 15, 2019, and begins at Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St., with a 2.5-mile walk/run with live music along the walk. Games, live music by “After 7,” a prize drawing, coupons from participating restaurants and a discounted meal at Hotel Congress fill out the evening. Everything except the meal is free.
The event is sponsored by HealthOn, powered by TMC Healthcare and El Rio Health.