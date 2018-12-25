Here’s one way to get the new year off on the right foot — literally.
Consider hitting a trail on New Year’s Day for a guided hike as part of the First Day Hikes program conducted by Arizona State Parks and Trails.
Several of the scheduled hikes are at state parks near Tucson. Among them:
- Catalina State Park, north of the city — An 8 a.m. guided bird walk will assist participants in spotting and identifying birds that live in the park or visit seasonally. The walk will last several hours. Bring binoculars if you have them and meet at the trailhead parking lot in the park.
- Oracle State Park, near the town of Oracle northeast of Tucson — A 10 a.m. guided hike, led by a ranger, will cover about three miles and include views of the Galiuro Mountains near the San Pedro Valley. Meet at the historic Kannally Ranch House in the park.
- Picacho Peak State Park, along Interstate 10 about 40 miles northwest of Tucson — A guided hike on the park’s Hunter Trail to the top of Picacho Peak is a challenging trek that involves steep switchbacks, rock scrambles and climbing up several cableways. The hike, with a round-trip distance of four miles, isn’t appropriate for inexperienced hikers, and children under the age of 10 aren’t permitted. Participants should wear hiking boots, bring gloves for the cableways and carry 3 to 4 liters of water. Call the park at 520-466-3183 to preregister. Meet at the Barrett Loop Trailhead.
Park entrance fees will be in effect, but the hikes are free.
Go online to azstateparks.com/fdh for a full listing of First Day Hikes with locations, difficulty, length, terrain and tips. Check the website for updates or changes due to weather.