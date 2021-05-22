This rescheduled yoga vacation is a real stretch

State regulation, however, favors you. Under Massachusetts state law, a tour operator must offer a refund when it cancels a trip. You could have complained to the attorney general. The form can be found at: mass.gov/how-to/file-a-consumer- complaint. (Note: This applies to you because you live in Massachusetts. You wouldn’t be covered if you reside in a different state.)

Still, as I review the correspondence between you and International Yoga, it’s obvious the company is in a tight spot. Apparently it didn’t have the money to cover refunds and asked customers like you for understanding. Giving them a chance to reschedule was the right thing to do.

I had an interesting correspondence with the owner of International Yoga. She suggested that I should be advocating for small businesses hurt by the pandemic. I agree with her that small businesses need someone to advocate for them. But they already do in the form of local organizations and national trade groups. Small businesses also have access to lawyers who can help them during a difficult time like this. Consumers like you have limited options. And that’s why my advocacy team and I are here.

I contacted International Yoga on your behalf. It agreed to offer you a full credit, which you can use toward any future trip. You accepted.

