Travel Solutions: I canceled my river cruise a year ago. Where's my refund?

Q: Last year, I made a $1,641 deposit for myself and a friend on CroisiEurope river cruises to Portugal and Spain for the summer. The deposit represented 25% of the cost of the tour.

CroisiEurope’s terms stated that if I cancel the reservation 90 days or more before my departure date, they will refund the deposit less a $100 administrative fee per person.

I notified CroisiEurope via email on April 6, 2020, that we wanted to cancel our reservation. They responded that our money would indeed be refunded (less the fee) back to my credit card. They further stated that “refunds are delayed and are taking four to five weeks.”

I never received the refund. I have contacted them several times in the interim to inquire about the refund. Each time, they respond that refunds are delayed.

CroisiEurope is not disputing that they owe me the money. It has been more than a year since I canceled the booking. I would like help in getting this refund.

— Eleanor Johnson, Maynard, Massachusetts

A: A year is way too long to wait for a refund. CroisiEurope promised it would return the money within five weeks. They’re really testing your patience.