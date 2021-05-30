Travel Solutions: Why is it taking so long for my trip refund?

I'm dealing with a lot of Overseas Adventure Travel cases at the moment. It seems the company strongly encouraged customers to accept a credit ─ maybe a little too strongly. I mean, it should have at least waited until its own deadline before telling you that you had to take the credit.

I've said this before, and I'll say it again: If you can give your tour operator an opportunity to reschedule your trip, you should. Companies like OAT are struggling amid a difficult pandemic. You mentioned to me that your previous two OAT tours were terrific. What better way to ensure the company survives than giving it your business?

But you shouldn't have to do that, and the state of Massachusetts agrees. So this is really an open-and-shut case. You get a refund. Period.

If anyone else is having a problem with getting a refund from Overseas Adventure Travel, the names, numbers and email addresses of its executives can be found at elliott.org/company-contacts/grand-circle-travel/. I recommend sending a brief, polite email citing 940 Mass. Reg. 15.06 and requesting a refund within 30 days. If that doesn't work, you can file a complaint with the Massachusetts attorney general — or with me.

I contacted Overseas Adventure Travel on your behalf. It issued an immediate refund.

Elliott is the ombudsman for National Geographic Traveler magazine. You can read more travel tips on his blog, elliott.org, or email him at chris@elliott.org