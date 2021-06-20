Travel Solutions: Why won't Air France refund my $568 after a canceled flight?

Q: I’ve been trying for months to get a refund from Expedia for flights canceled during the pandemic. Although Expedia has politely replied to all my refund requests, I still don’t have my money.

I used Expedia to book round-trip tickets from Boston to Paris on Air France last March. Just before the departure date, I received a text message from Air France. It said it canceled my flight from Boston to Paris because of the virus and rebooked me on a Delta flight instead. Air France transferred my flight without my knowledge or consent. Of course, Delta canceled its flight as well.

Since that time, I have made multiple requests for a refund of $568. Every time, Expedia has politely replied that the request is on the way, but there are delays because Air France is “overwhelmed” with the cancellation requests. An Expedia representative said it could take up to 12 weeks, but it’s been much longer. Can you help me get a refund for the canceled Air France flight? — Liga Aldins, Westwood, Massachusetts