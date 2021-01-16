Tucson's Green Monkey Boutique kicks off new year with new space

Good news in the local business community during these uncertain times is cause for celebration. When I heard that the Green Monkey Boutique had moved to a larger venue, opening during the first week of 2021, I thought “Oh, happy day!” and was tempted to break out the bubbly.
The staff at the women’s consignment shop greeted customers Jan. 2 at the expanded Green Monkey in Plaza Palomino, which added almost 400 square feet of retail space to the previous location of 10 years at River Center.
“Our lease was up,” said owner Julie Burdick. “A thin strand of silver lining during the pandemic is that we were offered a good business opportunity. The available space was perfect, with an office across the courtyard for my other business, real estate appraisal.”
This enterprising entrepreneur explained that her most popular clothes and accessories are those with a bit of character, that are eye-catching and unique, not just cookie-cutter repeats of items at the mall.
The shop has something for just about everyone.
“Our clients vary in age as do our sizes and prices,” she pointed out. “In addition to dresses and separates, we carry accessories, including jewelry (both costume and high end), and shoes and purses. We also have a designer rack.”
Even I, among the pickiest of the picky when it comes to shopping, have found treasures at Green Monkey, including a coral velvet jacket with a Southwestern flair that pairs well with my latest acquisition: a necklace with a turquoise heart pendant on sterling, and one of my favorite skirts: a tea length black number — brand new with the tags still on. I scored that little gem at a Green Monkey holiday sale a few years back for under $20, a fraction of the retail price.
Burdick also wants to give back to the community. Events such as a quarterly weekend sale where every item costs $5 have yielded money, clothing and accessories for nonprofits including Youth on Their Own, Casa de los Niños, The Haven and more.
HOW TO CONSIGN
Consigners receive 40% of any items under $250 that sells. Anything sold over that amount yields the consigner 60% of the price. Contracts go for 90 days. For the first 60 days, items are sold at full price. After 60 days, they are marked half off.
Cotton garments are always welcome. In the fall and early winter, the shop also sells some heavier merchandise.
All items brought in must be clean and ready to go on racks. They should have been purchased within the last two years or be a one-of-a-kind item.
BUT WAIT, THERE’S MORE
After an enjoyable experience of “resale therapy” at Green Monkey, how about stopping for a pick-me-up at Le Buzz Caffé, which opened in late 2019 next door?
Breakfast and lunch are currently limited to outdoor seating on two patios (heaters are activated upon request) and are also available for carryout, along with a variety of homemade baked goods, coffees and teas. For further information, call Le Buzz Caffe at 849-7774.
Other shops/restaurants in Plaza Palomino include:
- Abstrax Salon & Day Spa
- Simplicity Laser
- La Contessa Boutique
- Maya Palace
- Maya Palace, Too
- La Placita Caffé
- Trident Grill II
- Vero Amore Neapolitan Pizzeria
- Flying Leap Vineyards Tasting Room
Barbara Russek, a local freelance writer, welcomes comments at Babette2@comcast.net.