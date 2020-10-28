 Skip to main content
Watch: A stroll through Tohono Chul Park

Watch: A stroll through Tohono Chul Park

Find you zen while watching butterflies, sculpture and flora

With the help of Tohono Chul's Stephen Spikes, Interpretive Program Manager, and Docent Janel Feierabend, we took a walk through Tohono Chul park.

The park is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. daily at 7366 Paseo del Norte. Tickets must be reserved online as the park is attempting to limit the number of people inside the park at any one time. Go to TohonoChul.org or call 520-742-6455 for more information.

Tohono Chul's Fall Plant Sale begins Nov. 5 and 6 for members and is open to the general public 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 7 and 8. The sale is in the parking lot, but reservations, made online, are required to limit crowding.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

