Rejection can be a protection

“He was despised and rejected by men, A Man of sorrows and pain and acquainted with grief; And like One from whom men hide their faces He was despised, and we did not appreciate His worth or esteem Him.” Isaiah 53:3 Amplified Bible (AMP)
Are you despised? (Disliked or hated.) How about rejected? Which means people turn away from, abandon, desert, tease or make fun of you? You are not alone. People from all walks of life experience rejection in one way or another. Rejection means that those around you refuse to accept you. You may ask why?
Isaiah 53:3 tells us that “Jesus was rejected, hated and despised by men.” Why? Evil men picked up on Jesus’ spirit of love and that He was a good man. I believe that some people pick up on our spirit and dislike us for trying to do the right thing. The Bible tells us ”Truly, truly, I say to you, a servant is not greater than his master, nor is a messenger greater than the one who sent him.” (John 13:16 ESV) Those who have accepted Jesus as “Lord” in our lives, are His servants, therefore, we sometimes face rejection, just as Jesus did. God has a heart for the “rejected.” Some of the most important people in the Bible — Jesus, Moses, David, Joseph, and others — were rejected by men.
Jesus was rejected and died for the sins of all mankind. Because of Jesus’ death, we are all given the choice to accept Him as our Lord and Savior, along with eternal life, or to choose to go the way of the world. (Matthew: 27 ESV)
Moses and all Egyptian boys were rejected by Pharaoh. Moses ended up being adopted by Pharaoh’s daughter. He grew up in the Pharaoh’s palace, the home of the very man who ordered him thrown into the River Nile. (Exodus: 1 ESV)
David was rejected by Saul. When David killed the giant Goliath, the village woman began to sing “Saul has slain his thousands and David his tens of thousands.” From that day forth Saul sought to kill David. After the death of Saul, David became King of Israel. (1 Samuel 18)
It has been said that “Rejection can be protection” as in several stories in the Bible.
