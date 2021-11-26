Retired probation officer helps youth as Tucson Teen Court volunteer

When Hutton retired to Southern Arizona in 2002, he took his experience to community service. For five years, he served as a court-appointed special advocate for children. He served on the Foster Care Review Board, participated in Green Valley Kiwanis (twice Kiwanian of the year) and Air Force Reserves, and he currently volunteers with the Green Valley Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers.

But it’s Teen Court that has his heart.

He’s covered all the roles adult volunteers take in Teen Court — front desk, expediter, magistrate, jury monitor, wellness screener, exit interviewer, and wrap-up facilitator. He doesn’t miss a Saturday. And he’s proud of the program.

As he says, “Teen Court is for everyone — not just the offenders. Teenagers can learn about the American legal system by volunteering for juries and by serving as prosecutors and defense attorneys. Many of these former TC lawyers are now practicing law themselves.

Hutton had more tasks to attend to that fall morning, so I followed the middle-schooler into court. The defendant took the stand and was sworn in. Under clear, articulate and direct — but sensitive — questioning by both the defense and the prosecution, the child tearfully admitted guilt and regret for assisting one child to commit a crime against another.