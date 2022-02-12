Rosie on the House: A clean surface is key to a quality paint job

Q: How do I repair drywall before painting?

A: Rick Thompson, Thompson Drywall, a Rosie-Certified Partner, suggests that if you are touching up small repairs like nail pops, buy a small tub of all-purpose joint-compound and some cheap plastic drywall knives. Apply a couple of tight coats (let dry in between) to all the dings and nail holes. Then take a lightly wet sponge and gingerly sponge the edges so that it blends into the texture. Be careful not to wash the mud out of the repair. Also, if there is a ding in the bullnose corner bead, put a small amount of mud on the corner of the knife and just follow the radius of the metal bead and fill it in. That will also take two coats too.

Repairs to areas of major water damage are best left to the pros. You never know what kind of damage is lurking behind that drywall. There could be mold, which should be left to a professional mold remediation expert.